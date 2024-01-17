Merry Christmas box office collection day 5: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi film earns 1.1 cr, takes total to 12.5 cr

Merry Christmas box office collection day 5: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas maintained its box office numbers on its first Tuesday. With a modest dip, the film earned ₹1.15 crore on day 5 in all languages in India, as per a report on Sacnilk.com. Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Also read: Merry Christmas box office collection day 4 Merry Christmas box office collection day 5: The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Merry Christmas box office collection

The total business of the film now stands at roughly ₹12.53 crore nett in India, according to the portal. Reportedly, the film saw an occupancy of 10.25 percent on Tuesday for its Hindi version. It had an overall occupancy of 26.04 percent for its Tamil version.

On Monday, the film earned ₹1.65 crore nett as per the portal. The Hindi version made ₹1.45 crore, while Tamil version recorded a business of ₹20 lakh.

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas released in Hindi and Tamil as a bilingual film. It stars Katrina Kaif alongside Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. Besides them, the film also has Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in its Hindi version. The Tamil one stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

The film revolves around an uneventful Christmas Eve, which turns the world of two people upside down. When two strangers meet, romance blossoms, and the plot takes an unexpected turn. It has been shot in two languages – Hindi and Tamil – with different supporting cast.

Merry Christmas trailer

On Monday, the makers dropped a new ‘twist trailer’ of Merry Christmas. It showed new things that happened on Christmas Eve when Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi met. It ends with a glimpse of them watching a movie in a theatre, but they were not the only ones there. An unexpected third person was also seemingly following them.

The film has received rave reviews from many celebrities. Recently, Anurag Kashyap wrote about Merry Christmas on Instagram, "Love this film .. @sriram.raghavanofficial has never known to play safe and this time has gone a made hitchcockian love story with two actors belonging to different cultures and them coming together on Christmas Eve. He again does new things and creates a slow burn with a terrific pay off."

