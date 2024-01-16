Merry Christmas box office collection day 4: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi film takes India total to 11.3 crore

Merry Christmas box office collection day 4: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's suspense film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. It was released on January 12. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Merry Christmas earned an estimated ₹1.65 crore on Monday. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the thriller is a Hindi-Tamil bilingual. Also read | Merry Christmas box office collection day 1: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif film mints just over ₹2 crore Merry Christmas box office collection day 4: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's bilingual film released on January 12.

Merry Christmas box office collection

Per the report, Merry Christmas did a business of ₹3.83 crore nett in India in all languages on Sunday. It collected ₹3.45 crore nett in all languages on Saturday. A day earlier, on its opening day, the film, simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil, collected ₹2.45 crore nett in all languages at the domestic box office. So far, Merry Christmas has earned roughly ₹11.38 crore nett in India.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

About Merry Christmas

The film shows how an uneventful Christmas Eve turns the world of two people upside down – two strangers meet, romance blossoms, and the plot takes an unexpected turn. Merry Christmas has been shot in two languages, with different supporting casts.

Apart from Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, the Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Sriram Raghavan on making Merry Christmas

Sharing his experience about making the film, director Sriram Raghavan said in a statement, "Merry Christmas is a very different film from anything I have made in the past. At the core of this film is a relationship that develops between two strangers over the course of one night. There's a crime involved, of course, but sometimes one can live a lifetime in one night."

"We have taken a slow-burn approach; there's anticipation and suspense, but the twists and turns are quieter, even stealthier. The viewer has to invest in the characters played by Katrina and Vijay to really enjoy the pay-off," he added.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place