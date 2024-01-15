Merry Christmas box office collection day 3: Katrina Kaif film shows little growth, takes India total to 9.6 crore

Merry Christmas box office collection day 3: The film had a slow start at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. The thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif opened at ₹2.45 crore nett in all languages on Friday. As per report by Sacnilk.com, Merry Christmas earned roughly ₹3.75 crore nett in India on Sunday, its highest so far. Also read: Merry Christmas box office collection day 2 Merry Christmas box office collection day 3: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in a still from the film.

Merry Christmas box office collection

As per the portal, Merry Christmas did a business of ₹3.45 crore nett in India in all languages on Saturday. It collected ₹3.1 crore in Hindi, ₹33 lakh in Tamil and ₹2 lakh in Telugu. A day earlier, on its opening day, the film, which was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil, collected ₹2.2 crore in Hindi, ₹22 lakh in Tamil and ₹3 lakh in Telugu.

About the film

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the thriller stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting casts. The Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. The film tells the story of how an uneventful Christmas Eve turns the world of two people upside down.

Merry Christmas received mixed to positive reviews from fans and critics. Director Anurag Kashyap on Sunday heaped praises on Merry Christmas creator Sriram Raghavan and called it 'Hitchcockian love story'.

Taking to Instagram, Anurag shared a string of posters of the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer along with a note, which read, "Love this film .. @sriram.raghavanofficial has never known to play safe and this time has gone a made hitchcockian love story with two actors belonging to different cultures and them coming together on Christmas Eve. He again does new things and creates a slow burn with a terrific pay off."

He added, "Both @katrinakaif and @actorvijaysethupathi bring their best game to it . Also @sanjaykapoor2500 @pathakvinay and #ashwini. Do give it a shot. @matchboxshots @rameshtaurani . Great to see you making this happen . And the cinephile in Sriram is as omnipresent in this as on his T-shirts and his life."

