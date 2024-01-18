Merry Christmas box office collection day 6: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi film earns 1 cr, takes total to 13.8 cr

Merry Christmas box office collection day 6: Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, the suspense thriller has been praised for its performances and storyline by celebs such as Anurag Kashyap. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Merry Christmas earned roughly ₹ 1.1 crore nett in India on Wednesday. The Tamil-Hindi bilingual, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, was released around the Pongal holiday on January 12. Also read: Merry Christmas box office collection day 5 Merry Christmas box office collection day 6: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif have worked together for the first time in the film.

Merry Christmas box office collection

Per the report, the film has so far collected an estimated ₹13.83 crore nett in all languages at the domestic box office. Merry Christmas is being screened in theatres in three languages — Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Merry Christmas opened at ₹2.45 crore nett in all languages in India on Friday. The film earned ₹3.45 crore nett on Saturday in India and went on to register its highest day-wise figure on Sunday – ₹3.83 crore nett. On Monday, Merry Christmas did a business of ₹1.65 crore nett in India in all languages. It remained steady on Tuesday, adding another ₹1.3 crore nett to its domestic box office collection.

About the film

The film tells the story of how an uneventful Christmas Eve turns the world of two strangers upside down. Merry Christmas has been shot in two languages – Hindi and Tamil – with different supporting casts. The Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand alongside Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Will Merry Christmas have a sequel?

In a recent interview with India Today, filmmaker Sriram Raghavan was asked if he has any plans for the film's sequel. He said, “No, I planned this as a small movie and let it be there only. I think of what will happen but will it be dramatically interesting? Is it worth showing or is it best to be left with the feeling of 'it’s a Christmas special' and what you feel is more important and that is something that needs to stay.”

