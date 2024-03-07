Merry Christmas OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's thriller

Merry Christmas OTT release: In case you missed catching Sriram Raghavan's romantic thriller with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in theatres in January, don't worry. It's coming to your home with a release on streaming announced on Thursday. (Also Read: Merry Christmas to Killer Soup: The deadly common thread between them) Katrina Kaif with Vijay Sethupathi on Merry Christmas.

When and where to watch

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix India treated fans with the announcement by sharing a clip of the movie and captioned the post, which read, “This year, Christmas has come early, and it's time to unwrap the best gift ever!! Merry Christmas is coming tomorrow, only on Netflix!” The movie will be out on Netflix India tomorrow on March 8.

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas combines romance, crime, and suspense in a multilingual format, with Raghavan infusing his signature suspense into this neo-noir story. The film set in 1980s Bombay, the story involves Albert (Vijay) who returns to the city and ends up meeting a lonely mother Maria (Katrina) and child on Christmas Eve. As the night progresses and the two spend time together, the tale takes a turn with the discovery of a dead body in Maria's flat.

The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

The Hindustan Times review of Merry Christmas stated, “Unlike most films of today's times where narrative and the build up is often hurried and patchy, Merry Christmas is a slow burn. With its gripping and intriguing storyline, it keeps you hooked for most part. Are there some dull moments? Perhaps. Is it boring? Not at all. Merry Christmas is the kind of cinema that makes you sit back, absorb, soak in and analyse it deeply.”

Katrina is next gearing up for Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan Akhtar's buddy road movie with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Sriram Raghavan produced Varun Grover's directorial debut All India Rank, which released in cinemas last month. He's now directing Ikkis, a period war drama with Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra.