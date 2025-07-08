Metro in Dino box office collection day 5: Anurag Basu film holds its own on a weekday, crosses 20 crore

Metro in Dino box office collection day 5: Anurag Basu's highly awaited musical drama, featuring an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal, released in theatres last Friday. The film opened to positive reviews and has been doing well at the box office. As per the latest report on Sacnilk, the film has crossed the ₹20 crore mark in 5 days of release. (Also read: Konkona Sen Sharma says there is ‘motherhood penalty’ for working moms in industry: ‘Fathers become senior’) Metro in Dino box office collection day 5: Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from the film, Metro... In Dino.

Metro in Dino box office update

The latest update points out that Metro in Dino collected ₹ 2.9 crore in its first Tuesday in theatres. It is slightly higher than the earnings of Monday, thus projecting a growth in numbers. On Monday, the film earned ₹ 2.5 crore. The film concluded its opening weekend with a total of ₹16.17 crore. So far, the overall collections stand at ₹ 22.15 crore.

Given the positive word of mouth that the film is receiving on social media, it will be interesting to see whether the film is able to hold its momentum in the weekdays and show growth in its second weekend. The film is facing stiff competition from a big Hollywood release, Jurassic World: Rebirth. Next week, another big-budget Hollywood release, Superman, will hit screens.

About the film

The musical romantic drama is a spiritual sequel to Life in a Metro, and brings together multiple stories of modern-day couples through its ensemble cast, featuring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions, the film earned particular praise for its musical score which has been composed by Pritam.

Konkona ensured that Metro In Dino had a moment which served as a nod to the iconic role played by the late Irrfan Khan in the original. In an interaction with HT, Konkona said she made the suggestion "because it is such a goofy kind of character", quite similar to Irrfan's character from the 2007 original. Director Basu clarified, “The character is very different, though. Just the name is the same.”