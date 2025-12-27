Mika arrives for Salman Khan's birthday celebrations on a scooty, has fans in splits: ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’

Superstar Salman Khan rang in his 60th birthday on December 27 with a bash at his farmhouse in Panvel, with family members and close friends turning up to celebrate the milestone. But stealing a slice of the limelight was singer Mika Singh, who skipped his luxury ride and zoomed in for the party on a scooty. Salman Khan hosted a birthday party at his farmhouse on Friday.

Mika Singh arrives on a scooty

Salman celebrated his birthday at his farmhouse on Friday. Several people from the film industry, including Huma Qureshi and Sangeeta Bijlani, as well as MS Dhoni, were seen making their way to the farmhouse for the party.

Several videos of celebrities arriving for the party have surfaced on social media, but the one garnering the most attention features singer Mika Singh, whose entry has become the talk of the internet.

The singer was spotted pulling up to the party on a scooty, much to the delight of the paparazzi, who cheered him on as he made his entrance.

“Bhai, 5 km peeche sabki gaadiyan phas gai hain… Maine kaha jaana zarori hai kyunki bhai ka birthday hai… Toh main gaadi aur security chodhke idhar aa gaya (Bro, all the cars are stuck about five kilometres behind… I thought I have to reach because it’s bhai’s birthday. So I left my car and security and came here instead),” Mika told all the photographers.

Later, Mika was also seen getting off the scooty to share a special message for Salman, calling it “a very special day” and wishing him a happy birthday. He then sang Jumme Ki Raat, the popular track from Salman’s film Kick.

Social media users were delighted by the video and couldn’t stop gushing over Mika’s affection and admiration for Salman.

“Bhaii jaan ka birthday hai cycle se bhi aana par skta hai (One can also come in cycle for bhai’s birthday),” one wrote, with another sharing, “Amazing”. “Punjabi aa gye oyee,” one commented.

Salman celebrates birthday at farmhouse

Before partying, Salman also stepped out of his farmhouse and celebrated his birthday with the paparazzi. Several videos of Salman cutting a red and white birthday cake have surfaced on social media. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue denim. He flaunted his clean-shaven look during the outing. Other videos showed Salman cutting a cake with his father, Salim Khan, at the party.