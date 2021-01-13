Milind Soman: In 2021, I hope that I can resurrect my business and rehire people
The Covid-19 situation for past one year threw lives and economies in a tizzy all around the world. For Milind Soman, the impact of the pandemic hit harder as he his event management business came to a complete standstill causing job losses for many of his employees.
“I wish a better time for everybody,” shares the actor and fitness enthusiast when asked what his 2021 wish is.
He elaborates, “A lot of people lost their job, the economy has suffered. Not many know that I’ve been an event manager for more than 30 years. My own business which is an event company suffered. We do a lot of events but obviously when no travel is allowed and gatherings aren’t allowed, we can’t do anything.”
Soman says it was rather with a heavy heart that he had to let go of many employees during the lockdown.
“We had around 65 people in our Mumbai office but now there are about 15. So many people had to leave, so many people we had to let go because we didn’t have money to pay them. A lot of people are only getting 30 percent or 50 percent of the salary because there is just no business,” he laments.
However, the 55-year-old hopes that with things slowly getting back on track and restrictions being slowly lifted, this year things will look up for him.
“In 2021, I hope I can resurrect my business, we can start working again, rehire people,” he says.
At the work front, the actor himself has gone into the work mode and is seen in the recently released web series, an erotic period drama, Paurushpur,which he shot amid the pandemic itself.
“Other than the business part, 2020 has been good for me. As a person, I’m very adaptable, and want to continue to do that forever. The shoot of the show was fun. Now there’s a lot of work, people want to catch up and do stuff,” he ends.
