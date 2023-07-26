Milkha Singh's daughter 'almost fainted' seeing Farhan Akhtar's transformation for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omporakash Mehra has revealed that Farhan Akhtar's physical transformation for a younger Milkha Singh for their film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was so impressive and drastic that the Olympian's daughter 'almost fainted' upon seeing him. The director was talking to ETimes when he recalled the 'lovely anecdote'. The team celebrates ten years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and the producers have also arranged for a re-release of the sports biopic. (Also read: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to re-release in theatres on August 6) Farhan Akhtar in a still from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Talking to the daily, Rakeysh recalled that Farhan took 20 minutes to understand what the filmmaker wanted to do with the film. He added that he found his Milkha in Farhan and it was just up to him to accept it.

Milkha Singh's daughter on seeing Farhan's transformation

"He became Milkha Singh. And there's a lovely anecdote. Once we were shooting at National Stadium for a few races. We had put a small tent where Farhan would rest between the takes. In fact, he used to put his legs in the ice bucket after every take because it's physically demanding. And at that point in time, Milkha Singh's daughter Sonia happened to come in. And we went into Farhan’s tent and she went, ‘Oh, my God!’ She almost fainted, thinking she was seeing a younger version of her father."

Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan as Milkha

He was also asked if he was disappointed that he could not cast Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh for the film. "No, it's a process we all follow as filmmakers. And, you know, you would not marry the first boy you meet. So that would be like really crazy. You have to find the right mix. In fact, we auditioned more than 2,800 kids for the young Milkha role, until I met Japtej. It was a chance meeting in Punjab, not a planned audition." He added that he happened to see the caterer's son when researching for the film in the state. He added that casting is not a process about who does the film and who doesn't, but about where the lines meet.

Ten years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this week, Rakeysh said that a special screening is being held for the cast and crew as a homage to Milkha Singh. Milkha's daughter will also be present for the screening. The film will also be re-released on August 6 across 30 cities in India. The film will also be available in the Indian Sign Language.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON