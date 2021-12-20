Mira Rajput leaves mother-in-law Neliima Azeem ‘gasping’ as she poses in a saree

Mira Rajput has dropped yet another look from her new photo shoot for a fashion label. The wife of Shahid Kapoor has posed in a silk saree this time and has even invited appreciation from mother-in-law Neliima Azeem.

Mira poses in the metallic silk saree and looks at the camera from the side with the pallu loosely hung around her back. She also sports a head accessory with her unkempt hair falling on her back. The brand claimed the saree does “justice to her creative prowess.”

Among the first ones to appreciate Mira's modelling skills was her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem. She commented to the post, “Oh wow... Gasping,” along with a fire icon. Many of her fans also called her “princess” and “queen” in the comments section. A fan went on to call her, “Ethereal beauty.”

Last week, Mira had shared another picture from the photo shoot as she turned a model for the fashion label. She posed in a navy blue lehenga and a nose ring. Her brother-in-law and Neelima's son Ishaan Khatter had commented on the picture, "Stunnnnnning,” with a fire emoji

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy with the promotions of his film, Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a remake of South actor Nani's movie by the same name. It revolves around Arjun (Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son.

Also read: Mira Rajput stuns in heavy nose ring, lehenga as she turns model; gets a compliment from Ishaan Khatter

He had recently written a note to express how much the film means to him. He wrote, "#Jersey is on my mind. And in my heart. And it has a part of my soul. Can't wait for 31st. Just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who was a part of the journey. Seeing the last 2 years and how they have gone by. Every moment we are healthy and happy and surrounded by those we love is a blessing. Keep it real. Make it count. And see you all very soon. The Jersey storm is about to commence with promotions kicking off in the coming week."