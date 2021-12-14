Mira Rajput stuns in heavy nose ring, lehenga as she turns model; gets a compliment from Ishaan Khatter

Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, takes up modelling assignments occasionally and has a massive fan following of her own. The mother of two has now shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot for a fashion label.

In the photo, Mira wore a blue velvet lehenga paired with heavy jewellery and a bindi on her forehead. However, it was her heavy nose ring and gaze that attracted attention.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mira revealed that she has modelled for the brand because she identifies with it. She wrote, “This glistening zardozi embroidered ensemble stunningly realised in her signature royal purple hue complements my personal style.”

The post received more than 30,000 likes within 30 minutes, including one from Kiara Advani. Mira's brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter commented, “Stunnnnnning,” with a fire emoji. Many of her fans called her “beautiful”. A fan said, “Ethnic suits you..absolutely charming.” Another said, “Shahid is such a lucky guy.”

Mira is also good at giving it back to trolls in style. She was recently trolled for how her feet looked in a picture clicked in bad lighting. She subtly clapped back at the trolls with another post about how she was thankful for her body parts.

Sharing a picture of herself in co-ords, Mira wrote, “I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded.”

Meanwhile, Shahid is awaiting the release of his next film, Jersey. He plays a middle-aged cricketer who makes a comeback for the sake of his son. The film also stars his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. It is set to release on December 31.