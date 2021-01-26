Mira Rajput posts vibrant pics from Goa vacation, fan calls her 'gorgeous mommy'
Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared stunning pictures of herself from their recent Goa vacation. The pictures show her in a vibrant flowy dress, posing on the rocky beach.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mira wrote in the caption, "Look for the magic in every moment." While the first picture showed her looking at the sea and away from the camera, the second picture is a close-up of her looking at the lens.
Mira has a wide fan following on Instagram and her fans loved the pictures. A fan called her, "Gorgeous mommy", while another commented, "How so pretty." A third fan said, "You are so beautiful!"
Mira and Shahid had flown to Goa after the actor wrapped up the shooting of his film, Jersey. While Mira did not share any pictures with Shahid, she did treat her fans to regular updates from Goa, from her holiday wear to what she ate.
Meanwhile, Shahid is currently on a break after wrapping up work on Jersey. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name and will hit the theatres around Diwali on November 5 this year.
Th film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.
Also read: Taapsee Pannu does push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch, shares hilarious guide to making 'enthu tourist' videos
Shahid, who plays the lead in the movie, said the story celebrates undying "human spirit". He recently shared a new still from the film, and wrote, "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM."
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone plays cricket in Kerala, jokes she's ready to join Team India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share empowering messages on Republic Day
- Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, have shared messages on the occasion of Republic Day. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay launches FAU-G on Republic Day, watch a trailer for Galwan-based mission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput posts vibrant pics from Goa vacation, fan calls her 'gorgeous mommy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra takes son Viaan on blanket distribution drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu does push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun-Natasha's sangeet pics are out, Kangana says she won Manikarnika row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham shares new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2, wishes fans on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita posts unseen photo with Sushant's family from her Patna trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Republic Day: Taapsee, Rakul call for better understanding of Constitution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha mockingly asks if Natasha will accept Varun romancing others on screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra imitates Celine Dion, reveals favourite Jonas brother on TikTok
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha reveals that Ali Fazal didn't like her performance in Inside Edge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka regrets endorsing fairness creams, says she powdered her face as a kid
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she regrets endorsing fairness creams in India, but as a child she believed that dark skin wasn't pretty and would put talcum powder on her face.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox