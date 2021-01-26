IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput posts vibrant pics from Goa vacation, fan calls her 'gorgeous mommy'
Mira Rajput has shared her new pictures on Instagram.
Mira Rajput has shared her new pictures on Instagram.
bollywood

Mira Rajput posts vibrant pics from Goa vacation, fan calls her 'gorgeous mommy'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared lovely pictures from their recent Goa vacation and fans are in love with her.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:17 PM IST

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared stunning pictures of herself from their recent Goa vacation. The pictures show her in a vibrant flowy dress, posing on the rocky beach.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mira wrote in the caption, "Look for the magic in every moment." While the first picture showed her looking at the sea and away from the camera, the second picture is a close-up of her looking at the lens.


Mira has a wide fan following on Instagram and her fans loved the pictures. A fan called her, "Gorgeous mommy", while another commented, "How so pretty." A third fan said, "You are so beautiful!"

Mira and Shahid had flown to Goa after the actor wrapped up the shooting of his film, Jersey. While Mira did not share any pictures with Shahid, she did treat her fans to regular updates from Goa, from her holiday wear to what she ate.


Meanwhile, Shahid is currently on a break after wrapping up work on Jersey. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name and will hit the theatres around Diwali on November 5 this year.


Th film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu does push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch, shares hilarious guide to making 'enthu tourist' videos

Shahid, who plays the lead in the movie, said the story celebrates undying "human spirit". He recently shared a new still from the film, and wrote, "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput shahid kapoor shahid kapoor mira rajput fashion

Related Stories

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years, which ended in 2016.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years, which ended in 2016.
bollywood

Ankita posts unseen photo with Sushant's family from her Patna trip

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:45 AM IST
During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Ankita Lokhande shared many unseen memories of Sushant Singh Rajput. She also shared a picture with his family from her Patna trip.
READ FULL STORY
Rakul Preet Singh and Taapsee Pannu have wished their fans on Republic Day.
Rakul Preet Singh and Taapsee Pannu have wished their fans on Republic Day.
bollywood

Happy Republic Day: Taapsee, Rakul call for better understanding of Constitution

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
All from Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet Singh to Suniel Shetty have wished their fans on Republic Day and have asked them to have a better understanding of our constitutional rights.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Sunny Leone played cricket in Kerala.
Sunny Leone played cricket in Kerala.
bollywood

Sunny Leone plays cricket in Kerala, jokes she's ready to join Team India

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Sunny Leone shared a video of herself playing cricket in Kerala, and joked that she is ready to be a part of the Indian team in their upcoming series against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Monday.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Monday.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share empowering messages on Republic Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, have shared messages on the occasion of Republic Day. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from the FAU-G trailer, launched by Akshay Kumar.
A still from the FAU-G trailer, launched by Akshay Kumar.
bollywood

Akshay launches FAU-G on Republic Day, watch a trailer for Galwan-based mission

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar has launched the mobile game FAU-G, on the occasion of Republic Day. Watch a trailer for the game here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared her new pictures on Instagram.
Mira Rajput has shared her new pictures on Instagram.
bollywood

Mira Rajput posts vibrant pics from Goa vacation, fan calls her 'gorgeous mommy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared lovely pictures from their recent Goa vacation and fans are in love with her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Kundra is teaching son Viaan the importance of good deeds.
Raj Kundra is teaching son Viaan the importance of good deeds.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra takes son Viaan on blanket distribution drive

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shared a video of himself taking son Viaan on a blanket distribution drive. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu in a glimpse from the video.
Taapsee Pannu in a glimpse from the video.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu does push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu has shared a candid video shot in the Rann of Kutch on the last day of the shoot of her film Rashmi Rocket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories .
Here are top entertainment news stories .
bollywood

Varun-Natasha's sangeet pics are out, Kangana says she won Manikarnika row

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:11 AM IST
From pictures of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's sangeet function appearing online to Kangana Ranaut talking about the Manikarnika row, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham holds the national flag in a new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2.(Twitter)
John Abraham holds the national flag in a new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2.(Twitter)
bollywood

John Abraham shares new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2, wishes fans on Republic Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST
John Abraham shared a new photo from Satyameva Jayate 2 as he wished fans on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years, which ended in 2016.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years, which ended in 2016.
bollywood

Ankita posts unseen photo with Sushant's family from her Patna trip

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:45 AM IST
During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Ankita Lokhande shared many unseen memories of Sushant Singh Rajput. She also shared a picture with his family from her Patna trip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh and Taapsee Pannu have wished their fans on Republic Day.
Rakul Preet Singh and Taapsee Pannu have wished their fans on Republic Day.
bollywood

Happy Republic Day: Taapsee, Rakul call for better understanding of Constitution

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
All from Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet Singh to Suniel Shetty have wished their fans on Republic Day and have asked them to have a better understanding of our constitutional rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Srinath congratulated Varun Dhawan on marrying Natasha Dalal but also made a strong comment on misogyny.
Shraddha Srinath congratulated Varun Dhawan on marrying Natasha Dalal but also made a strong comment on misogyny.
bollywood

Shraddha mockingly asks if Natasha will accept Varun romancing others on screen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Shraddha Srinath made a comment on the misogyny that exists in the film industry as she wished Varun Dhawan on getting married to Natasha Dalal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra sang Celine Dion's It's All Coming Back To Me Now on The Ellen Show.
Priyanka Chopra sang Celine Dion's It's All Coming Back To Me Now on The Ellen Show.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra imitates Celine Dion, reveals favourite Jonas brother on TikTok

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Ellen Show where she played the truth or drink game as she responded to questions by the host, Ellen DeGeneres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut, comparing the Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', has said that hundreds were rallying against her, while only a handful of people supported her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had appeared in Fukrey.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had appeared in Fukrey.
bollywood

Richa Chadha reveals that Ali Fazal didn't like her performance in Inside Edge

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Richa Chadha has said that her partner, Ali Fazal, didn't particularly enjoy her performance in the web series Inside Edge. Here's what he told her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra is stationed in London.
Priyanka Chopra is stationed in London.
bollywood

Priyanka regrets endorsing fairness creams, says she powdered her face as a kid

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she regrets endorsing fairness creams in India, but as a child she believed that dark skin wasn't pretty and would put talcum powder on her face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP