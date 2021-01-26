Mira Rajput posts vibrant pics from Goa vacation, fan calls her 'gorgeous mommy'

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared stunning pictures of herself from their recent Goa vacation. The pictures show her in a vibrant flowy dress, posing on the rocky beach.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mira wrote in the caption, "Look for the magic in every moment." While the first picture showed her looking at the sea and away from the camera, the second picture is a close-up of her looking at the lens.





Mira has a wide fan following on Instagram and her fans loved the pictures. A fan called her, "Gorgeous mommy", while another commented, "How so pretty." A third fan said, "You are so beautiful!"

Mira and Shahid had flown to Goa after the actor wrapped up the shooting of his film, Jersey. While Mira did not share any pictures with Shahid, she did treat her fans to regular updates from Goa, from her holiday wear to what she ate.





Meanwhile, Shahid is currently on a break after wrapping up work on Jersey. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name and will hit the theatres around Diwali on November 5 this year.





Th film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Shahid, who plays the lead in the movie, said the story celebrates undying "human spirit". He recently shared a new still from the film, and wrote, "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM."

