IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shows off her swimsuit of the day, shares new Goa pics. See here
Mira Rajput poses in her beachy outfit.
Mira Rajput poses in her beachy outfit.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shows off her swimsuit of the day, shares new Goa pics. See here

  • Mira Rapjut has shared new photos and videos from her Goa vacation with husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:50 PM IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared new pictures and videos from their Goa vacation. The couple were spotted jetting off to the popular tourist destination over the weekend, following which Mira took to social media to share updates from the trip.

On Monday, she shared a picture of herself on Instagram, and captioned it, "You can call me Jasmine." On Instagram Stories, she shared a glimpse of her hotel's pool, a few selfies, and her swimsuit for the day. "Give me the sun everyday," she captioned on picture. However, neither Mira nor Shahid has shared photos featuring him from Goa.


On Sunday, Mira had shared pictures of her grand breakfast spread, along with images and videos of Goa's natural beauty.

Mira Rajput has shared new vacation pictures.
Mira Rajput has shared new vacation pictures.


Meanwhile, Shahid took to his social media accounts to announce the release date of his upcoming film, Jersey. The film is the Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name and will hit the theatres around Diwali on November 5 this year.

Shahid completed filming Jersey at the end of 2020. Upon his return home, Mira had rued that she wasn't able to spend any time with him because he was quarantining. “Crush is home but still long distance,” she had written, adding, “Clearly that sweatshirt is loved more than me.”

Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput take off to Goa for a vacation. See pics

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to the field in his late 30s, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahid kapoor mira rajput shahid kapoor mira rajput

Related Stories

Mira Rajput shared many pictures from her Goa vacation with husband Shahid Kapoor.
Mira Rajput shared many pictures from her Goa vacation with husband Shahid Kapoor.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput take off to Goa for a vacation. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are in Goa for a short vacation. Mira has shared several glimpses from their place of stay.
READ FULL STORY
Shahid Kapoor in a still from Jersey.
Shahid Kapoor in a still from Jersey.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey to light up theatres this Diwali, see new still

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor has confirmed the release date of his next, Jersey. The sports drama will hit theatres on November 5 this year.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Shabana Azmi is back in action.
Shabana Azmi is back in action.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi expresses gratitude on one-year anniversary of 'near-fatal' crash

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • Actor Shabana Azmi has shared a picture of herself, smiling from ear-to-ear, on the one-year anniversary of a near-fatal car crash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Remo D'Souza and Aamir Ali go for a spin.
Remo D'Souza and Aamir Ali go for a spin.
bollywood

Remo D'Souza goes for a spin with Aamir Ali after heart attack scare, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Remo D'Souza, who recently had a health scare, was spotted out and about town with friend Aamir Ali. Watch a video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu will be seen in as many as six films this year.
Taapsee Pannu will be seen in as many as six films this year.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu says it's 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Citing the examples of Deepika Padukone, Kangana Rananut and Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu has said that it is 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput poses in her beachy outfit.
Mira Rajput poses in her beachy outfit.
bollywood

Mira Rajput is beach-ready in new pics from Goa, but where is Shahid Kapoor?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:50 PM IST
  • Mira Rapjut has shared new photos and videos from her Goa vacation with husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Jiah Khan's sister levelling allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan.
Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Jiah Khan's sister levelling allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan.
bollywood

Kangana shares clip of allegations against Sajid, hints he has ‘mafia' support

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:44 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Jiah Khan's sister levelling serious allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan. She suggested that he has the 'full support' of the 'mafia' in the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minissha Lamba announced her separation from Ryan Tham last year.
Minissha Lamba announced her separation from Ryan Tham last year.
bollywood

Minissha Lamba opens up about her separation: 'If it's not working, part ways'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Actor Minissha Lamba has said that there is no longer any stigma attached to separation, and if a relationship isn't working, it is advisable to part ways amicably.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta.
Shah Rukh Khan with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan jokingly objects to KKR’s birthday wish for Juhi Chawla’s husband

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan jokingly took offence as the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Knight Riders declared Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta as the 'most affable gentleman'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor on the sets of Blind.
Sonam Kapoor on the sets of Blind.
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor is having a blast on set, dad Anil Kapoor feels he's missing out

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a new image from the Glasgow sets of her upcoming film, Blind. Her dad, Anil Kapoor, left a comment on her post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra was in splits as Rajkummar Rao went on to interview her over dinner.
Priyanka Chopra was in splits as Rajkummar Rao went on to interview her over dinner.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra confesses her love for Albela Aam, Chulbuli Imli and Pan Pasand

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao has shared a glimpse of how he interviewed his The White Tiger co-star Priyanka Chopra over dinner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has shared a new poster of her film, Dhaakad.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a new poster of her film, Dhaakad.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut goes on a rampage in new Dhaakad poster, reveals release date

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared a new poster of her film, Dhaakad. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and would release on October 1 this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in November last year.
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in November last year.
bollywood

Sana Khan thanks husband Anas Saiyad for always pushing her 'towards good'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:24 PM IST
In her latest Instagram post, Sana Khan appreciated her husband Anas Saiyad for always encouraging her to stay on the path of good.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasa Stankovic has shared photos featuring father-in-law Himanshu who passed away on Saturday.
Natasa Stankovic has shared photos featuring father-in-law Himanshu who passed away on Saturday.
bollywood

Hardik Pandya’s father dies, Natasa Stankovic pays tribute: ‘Love you papa’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic has paid a heartfelt tribute to Hardik Pandya’s father who died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani shared a video of herself dancing to Tiger Shroff's Casanova.
Disha Patani shared a video of herself dancing to Tiger Shroff's Casanova.
bollywood

Disha Patani celebrates Tiger Shroff’s new song Casanova, dances to it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:12 AM IST
  • Disha Patani took to Instagram stories to share a video of herself dancing to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's new track, Casanova.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan shares gems from family album with Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan has shared several precious pictures from her family album, including one from her parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan's wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soni Razdan feels Rhea Chakraborty's time in jail has not ruined her chance of having a successful career in films.
Soni Razdan feels Rhea Chakraborty's time in jail has not ruined her chance of having a successful career in films.
bollywood

Soni Razdan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘innocent victim of a very twisted design’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:27 AM IST
  • Soni Razdan feels that Rhea Chakraborty has a bright future ahead of her in the film industry. Soni said that her time in jail 'clearly exposed the people who sent her there'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP