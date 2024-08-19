 Mira Rajput ties rakhi to brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter on Raksha Bandhan; Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur join celebrations | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mira Rajput ties rakhi to brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter on Raksha Bandhan; Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur join celebrations

ByAnurag Bohra
Aug 19, 2024 07:16 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their family. Mira tied rakhi to brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter on the occasion.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor frequently celebrate all festivals with their family and relatives. The couple recently joined Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Sanah Kapur and Ishaan Khatter to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Mira posted photos from the celebrations on her Instagram account. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput slay couple goals in recent holiday snap; see pic)

Mira Rajput celebrated Raksha Bandhan with husband Shahid Kapoor's family.
Mira Rajput celebrated Raksha Bandhan with husband Shahid Kapoor's family.

Mira and Shahid celebrate Raksha Bandhan with family

In the first picture shared on her Instagram stories, Mira can be seen tying Rakhi to her brother-in-law, Ishaan. She had reposted the photo from Ishaan's Instagram story. In the second photo, Shahid, Mira, Pankaj, Supriya, and Sanah can be seen in one frame. Ishaan also shared a picture of Mira being gifted a bouquet by his mother, Neelima Azmi. Sanah is Pankaj and Supriya's daughter. Pankaj was earlier married to Shahid's mother, Neelima. While Ishaan is the son of Neelima and actor Rajesh Khatter.

 

Mira Rajput tied Rakhi to brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.
Mira Rajput tied Rakhi to brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot at a private ceremony in Gurgaon on July 7, 2015. They welcomed their first daughter, Misha, in August 2016, and their son, Zain, in September 2018.

 

Shahid Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan with sister Sanah Kapoor.
Shahid Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan with sister Sanah Kapoor.

Ishaan Khatter's acting career

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds. He gained fame with Dharma Productions' Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor, a remake of the acclaimed Marathi love-story Sairat. Ishaan has also appeared in movies like Khaali Peeli, Phone Bhoot, and Pippa. He played a pivotal character in Mira Nair's British television drama miniseries A Suitable Boy opposite Tabu. Currently, he is shooting for an American mystery-drama series titled The Perfect Couple, co-starring Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning. Additionally, Netflix has announced Ishaan's new series titled The Royals, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, and Sakshi Tanwar.

Ishaan Khatter shared Mira Rajput's pictures with Neelima Azmi on Raksha Bandhan.
Ishaan Khatter shared Mira Rajput's pictures with Neelima Azmi on Raksha Bandhan.

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming project

Shahid will next be seen in the action-thriller Deva, directed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Paresh Rawal. Shahid is portraying a cop for the first time in this intense action film.

The Shahid-Pooja starrer is scheduled to release on February 14, 2025.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput ties rakhi to brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter on Raksha Bandhan; Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur join celebrations
