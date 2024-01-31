Mirg trailer: Satish Kaushik's last movie promises a revenge drama full of mystery and intrigue

Satish Kaushik's last film, Mirg, is ready for release. Mirg's trailer dropped on Wednesday. The two-minute trailer shows scenes full of drama, mystery and intrigue. The late Satish Kaushik leads the cast, alongside Raj Babbar and Anup Soni. Also read: Satish Kaushik wanted to become fit, act and direct more Mirg trailer: The last film of late actor Satish Kaushik, titled Mirg, is all set to release in February 2024.

Shwetaabh Singh features in a pivotal role in the coming-of-age revenge drama, which will be released in theatres on February 9. Mirg hold a special significance, as it marks Satish Kaushik's last film; he died last year due to cardiac arrest.

Watch Mirg trailer

The film follows the adventures of Anil, a clever but imprisoned order-following youngster. One incident, and his relationship with his coworker (Ravi), altered Anil's perception about everything around him. The story is centred around the legend of Mirg, a mountain leopard in the lower parts of Himachal Pradesh. Raj Babbar is seen as a seasoned politician. Mirg trailer also features a gun-wielding Satish Kaushik.

About Mirg

The film's official synopsis reads, "Mirg is a mountain leopard found in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh. There are numerous myths surrounding this rarely-seen creature. Myths and stories are what separates Mirg from a regular leopard. Stories that are larger than life yet strangely believable. The film explores the journey of one man, Anil, an intelligent yet caged order-following boy. One incident and his attachment to his coworker (Ravi) changes his perspective of everything around him. Why is he following orders blindly? Why does no one not revolt even when mistreated? Are potent people really as powerful or untouchable as the myths claim? Or can myths be just stories to amplify and create fear? Set in the jungles of Himachal, Mirg is a coming-of-age revenge drama. It is the journey of realization that in the jungle, the difference between the hunter and the hunted is just one letter, nothing more, nothing less."

Mirg is directed by Tarun Sharma and is produced by Rishi Anand, Shwetaabh Singh and Tarun Sharma.

