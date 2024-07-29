Mita Vashisht recalls when Aamir Khan did not like her touching his hair: 'Unka alag tradition hai'

Mita Vashisht is known for portraying diverse characters in her acting career. In a recent interview with The Lallantop she recalled when Aamir Khan felt bad after she ruffled his hair while improvising a scene in Ghulam. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor swears by Aamir Khan's advice on work-life balance) Mita Vashisht told Aamir Khandid not like when she touched his hair in a scene in Ghulam.

Mita Vashisht on how art cinema actors would be looked at differently

Mita reflected on how commercial film actors consider themselves superior and opined, “In another scene, I am talking to him (Aamir) when I reached out and ruffled his hair. So, the first time I ruffled his hair, he didn’t like it. Commercial film actors used to consider those involved in art cinema as belonging to a different category, and to some extent, this perception still exists. If I had been a commercial movie star and had touched his hair, perhaps he wouldn't feel bad. Coming from a different background, actors in art films are sometimes looked down upon by mainstream movie stars. They may view us as talented actors but still consider themselves as the real stars.”

She emphasised on how caste and class system is also the reason behind the discrimination in Bollywood, giving that even on OTT someone with less experience might be preferred over her, despite her 37 years of experience.

Mita Vashisht recalls when Aamir questioned her gesture

The actor further said that she felt like Aamir's mindset was of, ‘Hath kaise laga dia mujhe (How did she touch me?)’ but that Mahesh took her side and called the gesture ‘beautiful’.

She further added, “That film was delayed for one and a half years because Aamir's popularity was low at that time. After the film was revived, Pooja Bhatt was replaced by Rani Mukerji. Mahesh Bhatt had left the project, and Vikram Bhatt took over as the director. We had to reshoot a scene because of this change. Vikram said, 'Now we are going to do your and Aamir’s love scene where you ruffle his hair, it is such a cute scene.' As we were reshooting the same scene, I did not ruffle his hair as I had done before. When the scene was over, Aamir said, 'You didn’t do what you did last time.' I replied, 'Last time you didn’t like it.' He said, 'Please do it.' I agreed and said, 'Yes, now I’ll do it.' (Wo bhi sahi thi kyuki unka alag tradition hai) He was right in his own way as he has his own tradition. It is not his fault as he did not have the same experience earlier.”

Mita will be next seen in Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer - Chhorii 2.