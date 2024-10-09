Mithun Chakraborty was told 'dark-skinned actors wouldn't survive in Bollywood': I prayed to God to change my colour

Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty has addressed the prejudice he faced regarding his skin colour during his early days in the film industry. He was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. The award, presented by President Droupadi Murmu, is the highest accolade in Indian cinema, celebrating lifetime achievements in the industry. (Also Read | Mithun Chakraborty says he started acting ‘like Al Pacino’ after winning 1st National Award for debut film Mrigayaa) Mithun Chakraborty addressed the 70th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Shrikant Singh)

Mithun talks about prejudice he faced

During his acceptance speech, Mithun shared anecdotes from his early career. The actor said, “Many told me that dark-skinned actors wouldn't survive in Bollywood. I prayed to God, ‘Could you change my colour?’ But eventually accepted that I couldn't alter my complexion. Instead, I focused on my dancing skills, determined to become so remarkable that audiences would overlook my skin colour. That's how I transformed into the 'sexy, dusky Bengali babu'.”

Mithun also candidly shared his journey through the highs and lows of the industry, particularly after winning his first National Award. "I thought I had become Al Pacino. I began to treat producers dismissively. But reality hit when a producer kicked me out of his office. That day, I realized I was not Al Pacino, and it marked the end of my delusions," he shared.

He added that he "received nothing on a platter" and "everything I earned was through hard work". I often questioned God for my struggles, but after receiving this award, I feel at peace and will never complain again."

About Mithun's films

Affectionately known as Mithun Da by his fans, Mithun made his film debut in 1976 with Mrigayaa, where he captivated audiences with his versatile acting. His portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in his debut, and he later won two additional National Film Awards for Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).

Mithun is credited with several iconic dance numbers such as I Am a Disco Dancer, Jimmy Jimmy and Super Dancer. These tracks have become timeless classics, loved by generations of fans. Most recently, Mithun appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files.