Mithun Chakraborty says he started acting ‘like Al Pacino’ after winning 1st National Award for debut film Mrigayaa

Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty is all set to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The actor opened up about his journey in the industry in a new interview with India Today, where he recalled how his attitude changed after winning the National Award for his debut film that a producer asked him to get out. (Also read: Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi on dad's Dadasaheb Phalke honour: 'He's a self-made superstar') Mithun Chakraborty opened up about his early years as an actor.

What Mithun said

During the chat, Mithun said, “After Mrigayaa, I got my first National Award. Jo hota hai, I started acting like Al Pacino. Aisa lag raha tha that I am the greatest actor. Mera attitude change ho gaya toh producer ne dekh ke bola ‘get out.’ (As it happens, I started acting like Al Pacino. It felt like I was the greatest actor. My attitude changed as if I am such a huge actor, so the producer saw this and said, ‘get out’. Then I realised my mistake.”

More details

He went on to add, “Yeh safar bahut katheen tha. Many tell me why I don’t make a biography. Main kehta hoon nahi kyunki meri story logo ko inspire nahi karega, unko morally down kar dega. Jo young ladke struggle karte hai unka himmat tod dega. It’s so hard, so traumatic, so painful. I came from a blind lane in Kolkata and Bombay was also so hard. Some day I wouldn’t get food and I would sometimes sleep on footpaths. (This journey was very difficult. Many people ask me why I don’t write a biography. I say no because my story won’t inspire people, it will bring them down morally. It would break the spirits of young boys who are struggling).”

Mithun also won National Awards for his performance in Tahader Kotha and Swami Vivekananda. Some of his notable work in films include Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Jallad, and Dalaal. Mithun has also had a successful political stint, becoming a Rajya Sabha MP in 2014.