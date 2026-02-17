Mona Singh says producers look at stars as insurance policy: ‘ ₹100 crore film led by me? Don’t see that happening’

Actor Mona Singh started her career in television and then went on to deliver hits like 3 Idiots, Munjya and Border 2 in Bollywood. The actor also made her mark in the OTT space with shows like Yeh Meri Family, Made in Heaven, Kaala Paani and is now receiving praise for her performance in Kohrra. However, in a recent interview with News18, Mona spoke about how producers still would not bet on a ₹100 crore film with her as the lead. Mona Singh talks about producers looking at stars as an insurance policy. (Photo: Instagram)

Mona Singh on producers not making ₹ 100 crore film with her as lead Mona spoke about being at a point in her career where she cannot reject projects easily and said, “It’s because of the choices that I’ve made that I’m here. I’ve tried to stay relevant and true to what I believe in. So, there are a lot of projects I’ve said no to even though saying no is never easy. I think, in life, I kind of know what I don’t want. That clarity is pretty much there.”

She added, “Producers look at stars as an insurance policy to get that money back. A star on a poster guarantees box office returns. Filmmaking is ultimately a business. You know you’re investing and you hope to get much more money back. Characters, on the other hand, merely become like service providers. That’s just how it is. If you’re talking about a ₹100 crore film headlined by me, I don’t see that happening.”

About Kohrra Created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia and directed by Randeep Jha, the crime thriller stars Barun Sobti, Mona Singh, Rannvijay Singha, Anurag Arora and Pooja Bhamrrah. Jaideep Ahlawat also had a cameo in the show.

The series opened to positive reviews from audiences, with many appreciating its gripping storyline and the performances of the cast. The show follows Mona and Barun as they investigate a murder, only to uncover another horror involving exploitation and farm labour. The show is available to stream on Netflix.