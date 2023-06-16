Monkey makes surprise appearance inside theatre showing Adipurush, audience chants 'Jai Sree Ram' in viral video. Watch

Prabhas’s Adipurush, which had a grand release amid much fanfare on Friday, had a surprise visit in the form of a monkey, who was spotted ‘watching’ the film in a theatre in Telangana. A clip of a monkey peeking through the operator room of a theatre showing Adipurush has gone viral and is attracting all kinds of reauctions on social media. Also read: Adipurush movie review and release live updates A Monkey's presence at the screening of Adipurush inside a theatre Telangana steals the show.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in key roles. The film is a modern-day reimagination of Indian epic, Ramayana.

Monkey ‘spotted’ at Adipurush screening

In a clip that has surfaced on social media, a monkey can be seen peeping through the window of the operator's room of a single screen theatre. Spotting the monkey, fans can be heard screaming, Jai Shree Ram. Some even hummed the track Jai Shree Ram from the film.

A few days ago, the makers announced that they have allotted one seat in every theatre for Lord Hanuman. Some theatres have even placed an idol of Hanuman in the designated seat.

Reactions to monkey's video

Reacting to the monkey's video, many Twitter users said that Lord Hanuman had blessed Adipurush. One tweet read, “Monkey appears at ‘dipurush screening. Hanumanji is watching.” One tweeted, “Monkey watches Adipurush on opening day!”

Another said, “A monkey has been spotted in a theater screening Adipurush.” A tweet also read, ’Unexpected visitor at Adipurush screening! A monkey makes a grand entrance into the theatre."

Director Om Raut praises Prabhas

Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Ravana. In a recent interview with Variety, Om Raut has opened up on why he roped in Prabhas for this project.

“I have seen him (as the lead) in my head, on my computer, in my script — if there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me,” he said.

Prabhas on Adipurush

Talking about the project, Prabhas had said in an earlier statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Tipped to be made on a budget of ₹450 crore, Adipurush was originally shot in Hindi and has been dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

