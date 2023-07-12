Mouni Roy fails to show passport, security staff sends her back from airport. Watch

Mouni Roy had to face an embarrassing incident at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. The actor apparently forgot to take her passport and was not allowed to enter the airport by the security. The video later made its way on Instagram. (Also read: Step inside Mouni Roy's new restaurant Badmaash, 'a tropical oasis in the middle Mumbai' with eye-catching decor) Mouni Roy was seen interacting with the security staff at the entrance of Mumbai airport.

Mouni forgets to carry passport

The incident was captured by a paparazzo account and posted on Instagram, where Mouni was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. She was stopped at the entrance by the security staff member, owing to which she started searching for something inside her handbag. The actor then gestures to the security and although the conversation is not audible, the security is seen shaking his head in response. Mouni then turned back to the paparazzo and said, "Ho gaya (It’s done).”

The video ends with Mouni returning back to her car, as she was not allowed to enter the airport without the required document.

User reactions

Many users reacted to the incident and added hilarious comments. One said, "Right no passport no entry." Another wrote, "Paparazzi ko phone krne ke chakkar me Passport bhul gayi (She forgot to carry passport while calling the paparazzi)" A second comment read, "Lol, she remembers to call paps but forgot the passport .. remembers to carry the DIOR tote bag but no passport." "Brahmastra use kar lo @imouniroy" said another, referring to her movie which released last year.

Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva as the antagonist Junoon alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Her next film is The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari.

Earlier this year, Mouni was part of The Entertainers Tour with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben across the US.

She also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, and ahead of her departure for Cannes, had stated, "I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honour. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform."

