Mouni Roy, in a throwback mood, posts pics from her favourite vacation destination. See here

Actor Mouni Roy posted a series of throwback pictures on Instagram. In the pictures posted by her, Mouni was seen wearing black and yellow bikinis.

On Wednesday, Mouni posted a few pictures on Instagram. Showing off her bikini body from her Maldives vacation, she captioned the pictures, “#canibeherepweez?” denoting “Can I be here please?”

In the first few pictures, she donned a black bikini and a hat and clicked herself with a book on her lap. In the other picture, she was seen wearing a yellow bikini as she rested on blue coloured pillows on a net over the ocean.

Many fans commented on the pictures. One person wrote, “You look like a water diva.” Another one called her, “Super hot.” While many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the pictures.

Last month, Mouni made headlines after it was reported that she'll be tying the knot with her Dubai-based banker and businessman boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January. The rumours about the couple's alleged relationship started doing rounds in 2019 after Mouni's friend Roopali Kadyan (wife of Contiloe Films' Abhimanyu Singh) shared a picture of the couple from their holiday, but deleted it later. Mouni told SpotBoye, "Not true. We are all a bunch of friends and we went together to celebrate my birthday. I am very much single and concentrating only on my work. I am sick of rumors and speculations."

Read More: Mouni Roy drops a smoking hot look in white bikini and fringed skirt, sets Instagram on fire

Earlier, Mouni was in a relationship with actor Gaurav Chopra but in 2012, the couple broke up. She later started dating actor Mohit Raina and the couple broke up in 2018 but the two maintained silence on the topic.

Mouni has worked in several television shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin among others. After receiving fame from television, Mouni entered Bollywood. She was last seen in Zee5 film London Confidential and currently, she is awaiting the release of her next film, Brahmastra in which she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON