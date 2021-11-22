Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur share pics with David Beckham; Ranveer Singh calls him 'sex god'

Mouni Roy and Mrunal Thakur are in Doha, Qatar and bumped into football icon David Beckham at an F1 tournament. The two shared pictures with him on their respective Instagram accounts to share their happiness.

Mrunal shared a selfie and a long shot with him and captioned it, "AND THIS HAPPENED! BEST NIGHT EVER @davidbeckham @f1 @fabdoha. Are you jealous?"

Ranveer Singh called David, “Sex God!” in the comments section. Kishwer Merchantt reacted, “Super frikkin jealous.” Dulquer Salmaan commented, “What the hell ?!!!!!!” Abhimanyu Dassani wrote, “No way!”

Mouni also shared a picture with him and wrote, "What just happened !?!? @davidbeckham #BEST." She is seen in a short black dress and heels in the picture.

Ranveer dropped a fire emoji and wrote, “Oooo," to share his reaction. Anita Hassanandani commented, “Woah”. Disha Parmar and Anusha Dandekar dropped heart-eyes emojis in the comments section. A fan called the pic, “Absolutely stunning”. Another said, “wow you are very lucky.” One more fan said, “So jealous at the moment.”

Mrunal also shared a candid video to share their happiness on getting to meet David Beckham. The video shows her and Mouni laughing non-stop and went with the caption, “This is us after getting a picture with @davidbeckham.”

Mrunal was last seen in Farhan Akhtar's Toofan. She just saw the release of Dhamaka, also starring Kartik Aaryan, on Netflix. She has several films in her kitty including Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Aankh Micholi, Pippa and Thadam remake.

Mouni recently performed at the Indian Film Festival of India in Goa as well. She was last seen on the silver screen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. Later, she featured in the film, London Confidential on ZEE5.