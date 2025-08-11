Mouni Roy says she has been typecast since beginning of her career: ‘People said I was too glamorous, girl next door’

Actor Mouni Roy became a household name with her performances in television shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and more. She later stepped into Bollywood, earning praise for her performances in films such as Gold and Brahmāstra. Now, in an interview with News18, Mouni talked about how she has always been typecast, adding that it no longer bothers her. Mouni Roy says being typecast doesn't bother her anymore.(Photo: Instagram)

Mouni Roy on being typecast in the industry

Speaking about the kinds of roles she is offered, Mouni said, "I have been typecast since the beginning of my career. When I did Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, people said the girl next door can’t play a glam part. When I did a few reality shows, dance reality shows, they said I was too glamorous. When I did Sati, they said I was too Indian. When I did Naagin, it was ‘she can only do fantasy fiction or mythological shows.’ That’s something I’ve always dealt with, and it doesn’t really bother me."

She added, "It doesn’t matter whether you call me glamorous, stylish, or anything else – like saying she’s good for a certain kind of role. When I did Brahmāstra or Bhootnii, they said she’s good for these… not larger-than-life, but more outlandish roles. She can play these parts well. As long as – whether it’s glam, outlandish, girl next door, or dancing – if you can see that I’m putting in my hard work and 100%, and it resonates with the audience, that’s my takeaway from it."

Mouni further explained that she is still hungry and ambitious as an actor, keen for good scripts and eager to take on different roles while working with a variety of people in the industry.

Mouni Roy's recent and upcoming projects

Mouni is currently seen in the show Salakaar, which also stars Naveen Kasturia, Asrar Khan, Janhavi Hardas, Mukesh Rishi, and Kuldeep Sareen, among others, in key roles. The show is available to stream on JioHotstar. She will next be seen in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, also starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The film is currently under production and is scheduled for theatrical release in 2026.