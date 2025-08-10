Mouni Roy is tired of people saying stars call paparazzi all the time: 'You can't be at your best always' | Interview

She has been a naagin on TV, a fierce villain on the big screen, and everything in between. Now, Mouni Roy is a spy. Her new web series, Salakaar, sees Mouni as an Indian spy fooling a Pakistani army officer. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Mouni discusses her role, the exoticisation of female spies, and the pressure of being in the public eye all the time. Mouni Roy talks about her new show, Salakaar, and Bollywood's paparazzi culture.

On Salakaar

Salakaar gets one thing right. It depicts Mouni as a spy who thinks, without merely relegating her to a 'honey trap'. She agrees: “Thankfully, it is written in a way that isn't demeaning, and it isn't about her sexuality or sensuality. It's about what she is set out to do, and she will fulfil her mission, come what may.”

But Mouni does not look down upon female spies being presented as femme fatales. She explains, “When you are a spy, I'd like to believe it's saam-daam-dand-bhed. There is no one term you use for her. She sets up a honey trap as they call it, and also uses her intelligence. Whatever she needs to do, she does. What matters is the assignment at hand.”

On being in the public eye

The conversation moves to the selection of roles, and the urge to be seen all the time, when her co-star Naveen Kasturia calls the latter 'pressurising'. Mouni promptly chimes in, “Don't even ask what that's like.” She has been on TV, appearing on the screens day in and day out. And over the last few years, she has been a favourite of Bollywood's paparazzi. Mouni says it is a lot of pressure to be in the public eye 24x7. But what irks her is the public perception of that spotlight. “They think we are calling the paps all the time, and that's not the case,” she says.

Her complaint is not without merit. Stars have often been accused of calling paparazzi to cover themselves and then feigning ignorance. We ask her to set the record straight. Mouni says, “They are there, especially because if we are here in Bandra, they know your cars and where you're going. Sometimes, the restaurants or places you go to want to promote themselves. I am not saying I never call paps. But I call them when I need to be or want to be spotted, and I am dressed well. If I am promoting a film or a show, it's a very different thing. But every day, no!”

The actor adds, matter-of-factly, “It's really taxing, because you can't look nice all the time, and can't be at your best every time.”

Apart from Mouni Roy and Naveen, Salakaar also stars Surya Sharma and Mukesh Rishi in pivotal roles. The show is streaming on JioHotstar.