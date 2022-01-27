Mouni Roy ties the knot with Suraj Nambiar, bride glows in white at Goa wedding. See first pic

Mouni Roy tied the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday. Mouni's Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani shared the picture of the bride and groom from the wedding ceremony.

Sharing a picture of them on Instagram, Arjun Bijlani introduced Mouni and Suraj as “Mr and Mrs Nambiar!!” in the caption.

