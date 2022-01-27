Mouni Roy ties the knot with Suraj Nambiar, bride glows in white at Goa wedding. See first pic
Mouni Roy tied the knot with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday. Arjun Bijlani shared pictures of the bride and groom on Instagram.
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:09 AM IST
Mouni Roy tied the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday. Mouni's Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani shared the picture of the bride and groom from the wedding ceremony.
Sharing a picture of them on Instagram, Arjun Bijlani introduced Mouni and Suraj as “Mr and Mrs Nambiar!!” in the caption.
