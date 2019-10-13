e-paper
Mouni Roy reacts to rumours she is dating Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar

Actor Mouni Roy was asked if she is dating Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar, with whom she was seen in a recently deleted picture.

bollywood Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mouni Roy takes a selfie with the children of the 'Smile Foundation' while celebrating her birthday.
Mouni Roy takes a selfie with the children of the 'Smile Foundation' while celebrating her birthday.
         

Actor Mouni Roy has reacted to rumours that she is dating Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar, after one of friends posted a picture of her with Suraj, and then deleted it. Speaking to Bollywood Life, Mouni said that her closest friends know the truth, which is that she is single.

She said, “Not true. We are all a bunch of friends and we went together to celebrate my birthday. I am very much single and concentrating only on my work. I am sick of rumours and speculations.”

 

In an earlier interview to Mumbai Mirror, she had said, “People who matter know I’m single and it’s not about the shortage of time because you can compartmentalise your life. But I need to meet the right person, I can’t just pick someone and start dating. At the moment I’m grateful for this window (movies) that has opened in my life. I don’t think I should throw it away by not giving my 100% to it.”

Mouni made her film debut with 2018’s Gold, and followed it up with Romeo Akbar Walter, after a successful career in television. She will soon be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film Made in China.

"I have learned everything from Raj on this film and for my role. He helped me endlessly during our rehearsals, not only for the scenes that we had together, but also where I was on my own," Mouni told PTI. "He helped me make all of my scenes with him and otherwise much better. His inputs have been very valuable and helped me to become a better version of myself," she added.

The actor recently celebrated her birthday with friends in Thailand, and posted several pictures on Instagram.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 16:59 IST

India News
Bollywood News