Mouni Roy sets the beach on fire in Thailand, see her vacation pics

Mouni Roy has been sharing stunning pictures from her Thailand vacation where she celebrated her 34th birthday.

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mouni Roy shared several pictures from her Thailand vacation on Instagram.
Actor Mouni Roy is currently enjoying her birthday vacation in Thailand and has shared stunning pictures from the beach destination on social media. She has now shared a picture of herself standing in water in a long crochet dress, worn over a printed bikini.

Her stunning picture got more than 1,50,000 likes within one hour on Instagram. Calling her a mermaid, actor Jibraan Khan commented to the post, “Jalpari !! Who clicks these ?” A fan wrote, “Looking gorgeous..” while another commented, “Slaying” while praising her look.

 

View this post on Instagram

🐠🌱

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Mouni shared another picture of herself sitting on wooden stairs in a short pink dress. She captioned it, “Moody coz am already burnt #lovingthetanthough !” While producer Ekta Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in reaction to the picture, a fan wrote, “Zeherr bilkul.” The post got more than 3 million likes including one from actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

 

The actor shared many more pictures of the beach and her fun moments at the resort. She had thanked her fans for their birthday wishes with a happy picture of herself in a pink bikini and the caption, “Cathartic tears of joy reading all your birthday wishes & msgs. Donot know how to say how grateful I am. Thank you.”

 

 

The actor just saw the release of first song titled Sanedo from her upcoming film, Made In China. She stars opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film and has called it a learning experience. Talking about how it felt to work with him, she told IANS in an interview, “I have learned everything from Raj on this film and for my role. He helped me endlessly during our rehearsals, not only for the scenes that we had together, but also where I was on my own.”

“He helped me make all of my scenes with him and otherwise much better. His inputs have been very valuable and helped me to become a better version of myself,” she added.

Also read: War box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film may open at massive Rs 45 cr, earns Rs 25 cr in advance sales

Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film is a middle class man’s journey from being a failed businessman to a becoming a successful entrepreneur. Lending him her support is his loving and dutiful wife, Rukmini, essayed by Mouni. Produced by Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, Made In China is set to release around Diwali this year.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 15:33 IST

