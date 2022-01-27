Mouni Roy introduces Suraj Nambiar to fans ahead of Goa wedding, Mandira Bedi says 'and so it all begins'

Mouni Roy is all set to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday. The actor has finally made it official by sharing a picture of them together on Instagram.

Posting a glimpse of one of the pre-wedding ceremonies, Mouni Roy wrote, "Everything #HariOm. Om Namah Shivay." It shows Suraj in a white kurta pyjama and Mouni in a red attire as they share a hug.

Mouni Roy shared a picture with Suraj Nambiar.

Several of her fans and friends congratulated the couple in the comments section. Mandira Bedi, who too is in Goa for Mouni's wedding, commented, “God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both so much.”

Mouni and Suraj's haldi ceremony was held on Wednesday. Mandira had shared two pictures with the bride-to-be on her Instagram account and written, “Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know.”

In the first picture, Mouni was seen in a yellow sleeveless lehenga and jewellery as she sat beside Mandira, who was also in yellow as per the theme of the mehendi ceremony. The second picture showed Mandira sharing a hug with the groom-to-be, who was in a white kurta pyjama paired with a white embroidered jacket.

Mandira shared many more pictures from the haldi and mehendi ceremonies on her Instagram Stories. She shared a picture of her applying turmeric to Suraj and called him her "favourite”.

Mandira Bedi shared pics from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's haldi ceremony.

Actor Arjun Bijlani also shared pictures from the festivities on his Instagram. He was seen applying turmeric to Mouni's feet and captioned the pictures, “Just so happy! God bless you @imouniroy!!”

Mouni shot to fame with the television show, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She also featured in Naagin, in which Arjun Bijlani played the role of her husband. She has also worked in TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also featured in a few films such as Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, KGF: Chapter 1, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China.

She will now be seen as an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

