Moushumi Chatterjee calls Rajesh Khanna ‘egoistic’, says this about Amitabh Bachchan

Moushumi Chatterjee did not mince her words when talking about her experience of working with noted Bollywood superstars, Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor, who often candidly expresses her views in interviews, was in conversation with Anandabazar Patrika online when she called Rajesh Khanna an ‘egositic’ star and shared that Amitabh Bachchan changed a lot after he achieved success in his career. (Also read: Shyam Benegal dies: Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Shekhar Kapur mourn demise of veteran filmmaker, call him 'legend') Moushumi Chatterjee talked about Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan.

During the conversation, when Moushumi was asked to recount anecdotes about her co-stars, she said: “During our time, one hero who was an egoist was Rajesh Khanna. And rightfully so. He gave so many hits. How can he stay away from success getting into his head?” Moushumi worked with Rajesh Khanna in films like Prem Bandhan and Anuraag.

Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, with whom she worked in films like Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Benaam, Hum Kaun Hai?, she said: “Amitabh Bachchan struggled a lot and became big after a lot of hard work. But I won’t say he became big for the better. When you receive so much, you behave very differently. You won’t even think about helping others. His brother Ajitabh used to arrange for a car which would pick up Bachchan from the sets. He used to be a very quiet person, sit alone, and have lunch with the hairdresser."

Moushumi was one of the most prominent stars in the 70s. She made her film debut with Tarun Majumdar’s Balika Badhu in 1967. She starred in several hit films such as Anuraag (1972), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Manzil (1979), Angoor (1982), Ghar Ek Mandir (1984) and most recently in Shoojit Sircar's Piku (2015). In 2015, she also received Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.