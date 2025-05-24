Moushumi Chatterjee opens up on confronting Rajesh Khanna for his nasty comment on daughter: ‘He thought it was fun’

Actor Moushumi Chatterjee, who worked with Rajesh Khanna in several films such as Ghar Parivar, Anuraag, Prem Bandhan and more, has opened up about how she stood up to the superstar when he made a distasteful remark about her daughter. In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, she recalled how they continued to work together even after the confrontation. (Also Read: Moushumi Chatterjee says she still considers herself better person than Jaya Bachchan: 'Can’t force anyone to like you') Moushumi Chatterjee opened up about Rajesh Khanna's nasty remark about her daughter.

When Moushumi Chatterjee gave it back to Rajesh Khanna for his nasty remark

When asked about confronting Rajesh Khanna over his inappropriate comment regarding her daughter, Moushumi revealed, "People used to get angry because I was never overly bothered. They used to think, ‘Chalo, time mila toh isko chedte hain’ (Let’s tease her if there’s time), so I used to give it back. He thought that was fun. A lot of people who make nasty remarks don’t realise they’re actually revealing who they really are — they come from that environment. Nobody expected me to respond. But I was always like that. I never cared whether you were a superhero, super heroine, or anything else. I think as a human being. If you’re super, even while working as a spot boy, you’ll get a salute from me."

Speaking about whether the incident created awkwardness between her and Rajesh Khanna, Moushumi said, “I did films with him after that as well. It was never awkward between us. Raat gayi, baat gayi (The night has passed; the matter is forgotten). He also knew I wasn’t an easy nut to crack.”

Earlier, in an interview with Lehren Retro, Moushumi revealed that the late superstar had made a vile comment questioning whether the father of her child was her husband, Jayanta Mukherjee, or actor Vinod Mehra. She responded sharply with a similar remark, asking him, "Is it Rishi Kapoor’s child or yours?"

About Moushumi Chatterjee

Moushumi Chatterjee is well-known for her performances in both Bengali and Hindi cinema. She began her acting career as a child artist in the Bengali film Balika Badhu (1967), directed by Tarun Majumdar. Her compelling performance earned her widespread attention, leading to a successful transition into mainstream cinema. During the 1970s and 1980s, she became one of the highest-paid actresses in Hindi cinema, recognised for her versatility and expressive screen presence. Some of her most notable films from this era include Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Angoor (1982), and Ghayal (1990), among others.