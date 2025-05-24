Rekha used to make faces at me, tried to snatch my role, says Moushumi Chatterjee: ‘She got fed up’

Actor Moushumi Chatterjee was one of the leading and highest-paid actors in the 1970s. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Moushumi talked about her rivalry with Rekha and recalled how the actor used to think that she controlled Vinod Mehra's life. She claimed that Rekha was jealous of her. (Also Read: Moushumi Chatterjee: I might die tomorrow but no point in dying with fear every day) Moushumi Chatterjee opened up about her rivalry with Rekha.

Moushumi recalled how Rekha got jealous of her

When asked about her bond with her female contemporaries, Moushumi recalled her rivalry with Rekha and said, "Rekha used to think I’m controlling Vinod Mehra’s life. Because she is sitting in his house, and (Vinod’s) mother used to tell me, ‘Indu, Vinod ki cupboard mein se envelope nikal do’ (Indu, bring the envelope from Vinod’s cupboard). So naturally, she used to not like it and I used tell his mother why do you ask me, she is sitting there, you go and take it and then she used to say I don't care. I was the victim. Somehow she used to feel Vinod used to listen to me more than anybody else.”

She further recalled that Rekha used to see her and make faces. However, Moushumi then revealed confronting her and recalled that Rekha got nervous. Moushumi said that she is not sure if Rekha would remember it now or not.

When Rekha tried to take Moushumi's role

Moushumi recalled an incident from the filming of Prem Bandhan, where director Ramanand Sagar asked her to remove her heels for a scene to match the height of her co-star Rekha, who was barefoot. However, Moushumi refused the request, stating that she was a well-educated and affluent woman who had been brought up in a certain way. She asserted that instead of asking her to take off her shoes, the production team should find a way to manage the scene, even suggesting they provide Rekha with a stool to balance the height difference.

Moushumi further recalled another incident when Rekha tried to steal her role in Daasi and said, "She got fed up playing the second woman. She insisted to Raj Khosla, ‘Give me the role of Dassi, I should be Sanjeev Kumar’s wife. Let her do this one.’ I remember all his assistants, Sagar and others, they were laughing. He was a little high when she made that request, so he just said, ‘Mereko poora story change karna padega’ (I’ll have to change the entire story). Which angle does Moushumi looks Tara bai?”

For the unversed, Moushumi and Rekha worked together in several films like Prem Bandhan, Maang Bharo Sajana, Dildaar, Jyoti Bane Jwala, and Bhola Bhola among others. Moushumi was most recently seen in the Bengali film Aarii. Helmed by Jiit Chakraborty, the action drama also featured Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan in key roles. The film explored the sacrifices and emotional bonds between a widowed mother and her caregiver son and emerged as a commercial success.