Mrunal Thakur: I never took the box office pressure as an actor
Mrunal Thakur is in a happy space as she is looking forward to three releases this year. “I am glad that finally the amount of hard work that we have put in our films in 2020, will be witnessed by the audiences. My first release is Toofan, which is close to my heart. I worked with a fabulous team including Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra sir but also the journey, the experience, the growth, not just as an actor but also as a human was enormous. I feel I am a different person today because of it,” says the Super 30 (2019) actor.
She calls OTT a blessing for those who can’t go to theatres and can watch content at home. “Even during Covid-19, there is a way to entertain our audiences. OTT has a huge reach global reach and any project release in over 200 countries, which is huge. As for box office, I never took that pressure as an actor. My film is a complete package and will entertain people but it will also inspire, allow us to never give up, and follow our dreams. We all need that one push to keep us on track and guide us on the right way. That’s what my character does, though in real life, Farhan inspired me (laughs). It was enchanting and refreshing working with him,” she explains. Up next, the actor has Jersey with Shahid Kapoor and Aankh Micholi and will soon start shooting for Pippa co-starring Ishaan Khatter.
Jersey had begun shoot in early 2020 but had to stall due to the lockdown. Later in October, right after the unlock, the unit began shooting again. Talking about the experience of shooting amid the pandemic, she says, “I was scared but the joy of being on a movie set was great. We couldn’t stay or sit together and kept distances, wore PPE suits, sanitised often - it was a long process and back then, we didn’t know what measures we needed and what worked. It was all still new but today we know better! By the end of the schedule in Dehradun, we were all happy after working so hard and we were glad for the daily workers who could earn their wages on a film shoot as they were dying of hunger and not Covid. I was glad to be back to work.”
Get our daily newsletter
Hrithik Roshan shares acting mantra, asks if his expression is fake or real
- Hrithik Roshan has asked his fans if his expression in his latest picture is fake or real. He has shared an acting mantra regarding, too.
Fresh Covid wave grips Bollywood: What’s the way forward?
When Genelia got jealous on seeing Ritiesh Deshmukh kiss Preity Zinta's hands
Mrunal Thakur: I never took the box office pressure as an actor
Hansal Mehta doesn't want 'unfair comparisons' between Big Bull and Scam 1992
- Hansal Mehta has noticed the comparisons between his show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film, The Big Bull.
Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to a 'lost hero of cinema', Sai Paranjpye
- Sai Paranjpye, filmmaker and writer best known for Chashme Buddoor and Sparsh, turned 83 on Friday and Kangana Ranaut shared a special message for her.
Ananya Panday says sister Rysa once 'leaked' her phone number on the internet
- Ananya Panday recalled the time when her younger sister Rysa revealed her phone number to the world by mistake.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar review: Parineeti, Arjun reunite in 2-hour snooze-fest
- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar movie review: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor star in a two-hour snooze-fest that lay on the shelf for too long.
Khushi Kapoor drops pretty pics from the US, fans think she is 'glowing'
- Khushi Kapoor shared another lot of pictures from the US and wowed her fans. Like her older sister Janhvi, she, too, is set for a Bollywood debut.
Shabana, Javed dress in ethnic clothes gifted to them, fans love 'Javed Bhau'
- Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar decided to wear clothes gifted to them and pose in them too. Their fans were overwhelmed by their kind gesture.
Ajeeb Daastaans teaser: Shefali, Konkona, Nushrratt have a lot going on
Jaya Bachchan reacts to Uttarakhand CM's comment on ripped jeans
Anupam Kher dedicates song to fellow bald men: 'Main bhi ab ganjo mein hu'
- Anupam Kher has shared a video in which he sings the song he wrote 40 years back. The song expresses his pain about losing his hair.
Twinkle shares ‘way to stay in love with the same person’, is Akshay listening?
- Twinkle Khanna has shared how a person's habit of leaving the toilet seat up before exiting the washroom continues to be a problem.
The Big Bull trailer: Abhishek brings more Bollywood to the Harshad Mehta story
- The Big Bull trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is telling the story of a businessman who will stop at nothing to become India's first billionaire.