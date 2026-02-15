Mrunal Thakur thanks those 'spreading fake rumours' of her marriage: 'Itni publicity mujhe kabhi nahi milti' | Exclusive

She has a film coming up in less than a week, but over the past two weeks, all the internet could talk about was Mrunal Thakur’s rumoured wedding. Reports, based on rumours, claimed the actor was set to marry actor Dhanush on Valentine’s Day. Well, the day came and passed, and Mrunal is still single. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor says she laughed at the rumours and has a special message for those spreading the rumours. Mrunal Thakur has addressed the wedding rumours with Dhanush.

Mrunal Thakur on marriage plans In her next film, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Mrunal plays an urban girl looking for an arranged marriage match. When asked if she faces any marriage pressure from her family, Mrunal nods and says, “They say settle ho jao (get settled in life).”

Mrunal says her family understands how difficult it is for an actor to have a personal life and relationships outside work. She explains, “They do understand it’s not easy being an actor, balancing south films and Hindi cinema. My friends who are married and have kids say we can’t imagine what you are doing. And I tell them I can’t imagine what you are doing. Life is tough. It’s not easy being an actor. It’s like being a sanyaasi because you have to be so focused, give up on food, sleep, and so much.”

Mrunal laughs at wedding rumours with Dhanush Mrunal says that when the time is right, she will find her partner. When we point out that social media is convinced she has, the actor laughs and jokes, “Woh to shaadi ho rahi hai (The wedding is taking place) according to them.” Asked if she gets annoyed at the focus on her personal life, Mrunal replies, “Up until now, I didn’t have a PR team. I had to hire a team to sort things out because my home address was out in public. To protect myself, I had to hire a team. But, I have realised that even if I spend ₹3 crore, ₹6 crore, ₹10 crore, itni publicity mujhe kabhi nahi milegi (I would never get such publicity). So, a big thank you to everybody who has been spreading fake rumours.”

Addressing the rumours themselves, Mrunal adds, “I don’t want to involve any other actor in this, but I do want to say that I am a very open person. If there is anything in my life, I will put it out. I don’t get annoyed at all. I laugh it out. If I spend my energies on those rumours, I will not be able to focus on my career.”

As a parting note, she says almost philosophically, “I am here romancing the camera, and the only constant partner I want to have with me is the camera.” Mrunal has been linked to Dhanush several times over the past few months, but neither actor has commented on the rumours.

The actor will be next seen in Do Deewane Seher Mein, a romantic drama where she stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will release in theatres on February 20.