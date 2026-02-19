Mrunal Thakur's Scandinavian ex boyfriend was insecure about her working with Hrithik Roshan: ‘He lost 15 kg’

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi were on Raunaq Rajani’s show RelationSh!t Advice to promote their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein. While talking about insecurity, Mrunal recalled how her Scandinavian ex-boyfriend was jealous of her working with good-looking men like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor. So much so that he tried to ‘catch up’ with the Bollywood stars. Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur worked together in the 2019 film Super 30.

Mrunal Thakur on her ex-boyfriend’s insecurities Mrunal was asked if she’s a secure person or tends to get insecure. Admitting that she does have moments of insecurity, she decided to share a story about her ex-boyfriend, who couldn’t cope with how good-looking her co-stars looked. “In the initial stages of my career, I was shooting with Hrithik Roshan, then Shahid Kapoor. And I’m an only long-distance person, I think it’s the best because you can then focus on your work,” she said.

“This guy, who was a Scandinavian, thought that I was hanging around and shooting with a lot of good-looking men. So, he started working out. Lost like some, 15-17 kgs. He got muscles. Later, I found out that after a point, he stopped working out, started eating, and gained 20 more kg. He said he’s tired of catching up, but I was like, I never asked you to lose weight. It was his insecurity. I never made him feel like I needed to date a man who has muscles,” added Mrunal.