Mrunal Thakur's Scandinavian ex boyfriend was insecure about her working with Hrithik Roshan: ‘He lost 15 kg’
On Raunaq Rajani's comedy show, Mrunal Thakur spoke about her ex boyfriend while promoting her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein.
Actors Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi were on Raunaq Rajani’s show RelationSh!t Advice to promote their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein. While talking about insecurity, Mrunal recalled how her Scandinavian ex-boyfriend was jealous of her working with good-looking men like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor. So much so that he tried to ‘catch up’ with the Bollywood stars.
Mrunal Thakur on her ex-boyfriend’s insecurities
Mrunal was asked if she’s a secure person or tends to get insecure. Admitting that she does have moments of insecurity, she decided to share a story about her ex-boyfriend, who couldn’t cope with how good-looking her co-stars looked. “In the initial stages of my career, I was shooting with Hrithik Roshan, then Shahid Kapoor. And I’m an only long-distance person, I think it’s the best because you can then focus on your work,” she said.
“This guy, who was a Scandinavian, thought that I was hanging around and shooting with a lot of good-looking men. So, he started working out. Lost like some, 15-17 kgs. He got muscles. Later, I found out that after a point, he stopped working out, started eating, and gained 20 more kg. He said he’s tired of catching up, but I was like, I never asked you to lose weight. It was his insecurity. I never made him feel like I needed to date a man who has muscles,” added Mrunal.
For the unversed, Mrunal worked with Hrithik in the 2019 film Super 30 and with Shahid in the 2022 film Jersey. Siddhant spoke about the show of wealth in his college, which made him insecure, especially because the girl he had a crush on was wealthy too. It prompted Raunaq to joke that his story was like Gully Boy, the 2019 film he starred in.
Recent work
Mrunal starred in The Family Star in 2024, and also appeared in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. She starred in Son of Sardaar 2 in 2025. Do Deewane Seher Mein will be released in theatres on January 20, and the actor mentioned that the film incidentally runs on the theme of insecurities in relationships. She has Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Pooja Meri Jaan lined up. Siddhant was seen in the 2024 film Yudhra and the 2025 film Dhadak 2. Apart from Do Deewane Seher Mein, he also has Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
