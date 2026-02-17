Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about getting bullied in school for his looks: I had curls in era of Shah Rukh's silky hair

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, has shared an intimate look at the challenges he faced growing up, revealing that bullying over his appearance left a lasting impact on his confidence. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was bullied in school, embraced his curly hair and learned to navigate beauty standards in Bollywood.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on being bullied in school Siddhant recalled how his curly hair and mixed-language background made him feel out of place during his school years. “In school, I was bullied for the way I looked. It wasn’t easy. I used to have curly hair in an era of silky hair—Shah Rukh sir and Shahid Kapoor had silky hair, and I would try to straighten mine at home,” he told News 18. He added that even a tenth-grade farewell picture, now shared on Instagram, was once something he considered “awkward” and unworthy of sharing.

The actor explained how moving to Mumbai and navigating the high beauty standards of Bollywood forced him to confront his insecurities. “Eventually, I learnt that it’s all about confidence—how you carry yourself. Today, I’ve accepted my curly hair and the way I am. I just leave the house the way I wake up,” he said, noting that the so-called “messy look” is now in vogue, giving him the freedom to be himself.

However, Siddhant admitted that he still faces low days, not about his appearance, but about emotional and professional setbacks. He revealed that what affects him most are moments when things don’t go as he expected. Professional setbacks or rejections, he said, can take a toll on him emotionally, and during such times, he prefers to stay at home and quietly reflect on the situation.