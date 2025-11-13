Mukesh Bhatt was hurt over not being invited to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding: ‘Raha ko dekhene ke liye…

Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt recently got candid about feeling left out of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. He has admitted that he was upset when he was not invited to the wedding of his niece amid reported rift with his brother Mahesh Bhatt. After dating Ranbir for several years, Alia got married to Ranbir in April 2022.

He added that he yearns to meet Alia’s daughter Raha.

Mukesh wants to meet Raha

During an interview with Lehren Retro, Mukesh spoke about not getting invited to Alia’s wedding.

He said, “I will be a hypocrite if I say, I didn’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. I love Alia a lot and not just her, even Shaheen. So when she got married, I thought meri bachi ki shadi hai (my daughter is getting married). I was very much wanting to be there.” Mukesh also revealed that he hasn’t met Alia and Ranbir’s daughter, Raha, who turned three this year. “When I got to know that Alia is pregnant and then she had a baby, meri aankhein taras gayi Raha ko dekhne ke liye (My eyes yearn to see Raha). I love kids a lot.”

Next, Mukesh was asked if he tried to reach out to Alia after she welcomed Raha. To this, Mukesh shared, “I didn’t even try because I didn’t want to put her in a position of discomfort. I didn’t want to put her in a position where she had to see how her father would feel if I came and met her).”

He added that while he did not text Alia, he sent his blessings to her, saying “dil se dua de di”.

About Mukesh Bhatt-Mahesh Bhatt rift

Back in 2021, Mukesh Bhatt said that Vishesh Films will now be run by his children, daughter Sakshi and son Vishesh. He clarified in an interview that Vishesh Films was always his company, with Mahesh serving only as a consultant. Some of the most popular movies produced by the banner include Daddy, Aashiqui, Sadak, Gangster, as well as the Raaz and Murder franchises. That sparked buzz around a rift between the two. However, the reason behind the split was never disclosed publicly.

About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

After dating Ranbir for several years, Alia got married to Ranbir in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023. Recently, however, Alia removed all of Raha's photos from her social media platforms.