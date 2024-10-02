Mukesh Khanna says he became a joke in Bollywood after playing Feroz Khan's dad: 'Industry made it a laughing point'

Mukesh Khanna recently shared an amusing anecdote about his experience working with Feroz Khan. The veteran actor remembered how people in the film industry joked after he portrayed Feroz's father in the movie Yalgaar (1992). In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh revealed that he initially had doubts about playing a father's role in the film. (Also read: Mukesh Khanna says Amitabh Bachchan once accused him of copying him: 'Your career is over') Mukesh Khanna recently said that he became a joke in film industry after playing Feroz Khan's Dad.

Mukesh Khanna on playing Feroz Khan's ‘Dad’

Mukesh Khanna while recalling of his working experience on Yalgaar stated that, “I became a joke in the industry. There was a scene between Feroz and me on the breakfast table, where he called me dad in between the conversation. Industry people had made it a laughing point. After that incident, I was avoiding him throughout. But, we happened to meet at Sanjay Khan’s daughter’s wedding. At the wedding, I think he noticed that I was ignoring him, so he came to me and greeted me. At that point, I revealed to him that I was upset with him after what he did at Yalgaar’s premiere. He told me, ‘Mukesh, I was tensed about something and it skipped my mind.' I said, ‘Sir, people did not accept me in your father’s role.’ He said, ‘Mukesh, I took you for your Pitamah image.’ This answer made me quiet.”

About Yalgaar

Yalgaar was a crime action-thriller produced and directed by Feroz Khan who also played a pivotal role in the film. The movie also featured Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Kabir Bedi, Nagma and others in crucial roles.

Mukesh Khanna's TV and film career

Mukesh has featured in Hindi films such as Saugandh, Saudagar, Hera Pheri and Plan. His portrayal of Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's television show Mahabharat earned him praise. The epic-drama was based on sage Ved Vyas's text of the same name. He also played a superhero in the Hindi television series Shaktimaan. Currently, he has signed a deal with Sony Pictures about a movie adaptation of Shaktimaan. However, the lead actor has not been finalised yet.