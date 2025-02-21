Mumbai court upholds Aditya Pancholi's conviction in assault case but gives him relief from jail term

A sessions court in Mumbai has upheld the conviction of actor Aditya Pancholi in a 2005 parking assault case but modified the one-year jail term handed by a magistrate and ordered his release on a bond of good behaviour. (Also read: Sheeba says she quit a film midway after Aditya Pancholi screamed at her on set, producer did nothing: 'I was scared') Aditya Pancholi_002

Mumbai court gives updates on case

The sessions court, however, directed the 59-year-old actor to pay a compensation of ₹1.5 lakh to assault case victim Pratik Pashine for availing the benefit of release under the Probation of Offenders Act.

The Metropolitan Magistrate (Andheri) had in November 2016 convicted the actor under IPC section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and sentenced him to one-year simple imprisonment for assaulting Pashine over a parking dispute in 2005.

Pancholi appealed against his conviction and sentencing in the case. Additional Sessions Judge D G Dhoble on Thursday partly allowed Pancholi's appeal against the magistrate's order and said he need not serve the jail term.

About the case

It all happened almost two decades ago when Pancholi picked a fight with his neighbour over a parking issue in August 2005. When he returned in the evening, he saw a car parked at the spot allocated to him. He then parked his car behind the other one. Pashni said his watchman called him at 8pm and asked him to move his car. The two argued over the intercom before he agreed. When he came downstairs intending to take the car out, Pancholi came and started assaulting him, said Pashni.

He said Pancholi also assaulted his father when he tried to intervene. The next day, Pashni registered a complaint with Versova police station. Pancholi was booked under section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325(Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 501 (2) (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from PTI)