Mumbai Saga: Five over-used, cliched dialogues that John Abraham says in film with a smile
- Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's recent outing, Mumbai Saga, is much like his movies - full of cliches, over-the-top-drama and dialogues written for the sake of whistles.
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has a world of his own when it comes to his films - full of theatrics, visibly staged action sequences with frequent slow-mo scenes, dialogues written for whistles in the theatres and his heroes fighting the bad world and a corrupt system. Mumbai Saga does not deviate, and will not disappoint his fans. However, the latest film is certainly one of his most laid-back one.
Full of tropes from Sanjay's typical gangster films, Mumbai Saga features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Prateik Babbar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles. Suniel Shetty and Gulshan Grover also have small but interesting roles in the film.
While the movie is full of cliches and predictable sequences, there were a few moments that had us in splits. After delivering some of the most serious dialogues, mouthed in the most grievous manner, John would flash a sly smile. Only Sanjay, or John can explain if he was simply smiling as he imagined audiences clapping for each of those.
Here are five of the most cliched, oft-used dialogues that featured in Mumbai Saga:
1) Yeh tumhari lakshmanrekha hai ... Sita ne paar ki toh Ramayan chidhi thi ... tum karoge toh Mahabharat (This is your limit, you may start a war if you cross this)
Just as he sets out to mark his territory as a don in Mumbai, John says this to a local politician.
2) Kabhi suna hai andhere ne subah ane se roka hai? (Have you ever seen the darkness stop the morning from coming?)
John is sent to jail, before turning a don and one convict threatens him with his life. This is what he had to say.
3) In seedhiyon ko dekho. Hum dono ek jagah khade hain, fark itna hai ki tu neeche ja raha hai aur mai upar (Look at these stairs. We are both at the same place, the difference is, you are going down and I am going up)
4) Bandook toh sirf shaunk ke liye rakhta hoon ... darane ke liye naam hi kaafi hai (I keep the gun because I like that, my name is enough to scare you)
A person asks John if he is out to scare people with the help of a gun. This is his reply.
5) Time toh har kisi ka aata hai ... mera daur aayega (Everyone's time comes someday, an era will be mine)
When told that he must wait for his time to come, John says this.
