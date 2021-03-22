IND USA
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga: Five over-used, cliched dialogues that John Abraham says in film with a smile

  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's recent outing, Mumbai Saga, is much like his movies - full of cliches, over-the-top-drama and dialogues written for the sake of whistles.
By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:17 AM IST

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has a world of his own when it comes to his films - full of theatrics, visibly staged action sequences with frequent slow-mo scenes, dialogues written for whistles in the theatres and his heroes fighting the bad world and a corrupt system. Mumbai Saga does not deviate, and will not disappoint his fans. However, the latest film is certainly one of his most laid-back one.

Full of tropes from Sanjay's typical gangster films, Mumbai Saga features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Prateik Babbar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles. Suniel Shetty and Gulshan Grover also have small but interesting roles in the film.

While the movie is full of cliches and predictable sequences, there were a few moments that had us in splits. After delivering some of the most serious dialogues, mouthed in the most grievous manner, John would flash a sly smile. Only Sanjay, or John can explain if he was simply smiling as he imagined audiences clapping for each of those.

Here are five of the most cliched, oft-used dialogues that featured in Mumbai Saga:


1) Yeh tumhari lakshmanrekha hai ... Sita ne paar ki toh Ramayan chidhi thi ... tum karoge toh Mahabharat (This is your limit, you may start a war if you cross this)

Just as he sets out to mark his territory as a don in Mumbai, John says this to a local politician.

2) Kabhi suna hai andhere ne subah ane se roka hai? (Have you ever seen the darkness stop the morning from coming?)

John is sent to jail, before turning a don and one convict threatens him with his life. This is what he had to say.

Also read: Salman Khan dances with a group of kids, Sonakshi Sinha. Watch video

3) In seedhiyon ko dekho. Hum dono ek jagah khade hain, fark itna hai ki tu neeche ja raha hai aur mai upar (Look at these stairs. We are both at the same place, the difference is, you are going down and I am going up)

4) Bandook toh sirf shaunk ke liye rakhta hoon ... darane ke liye naam hi kaafi hai (I keep the gun because I like that, my name is enough to scare you)

A person asks John if he is out to scare people with the help of a gun. This is his reply.

5) Time toh har kisi ka aata hai ... mera daur aayega (Everyone's time comes someday, an era will be mine)

When told that he must wait for his time to come, John says this.

Ek Villain Returns will star John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)
Aahana Kumra paid tribute to Jhulan Goswami.
Akshay Kumar played a character called Ishar Singh.
Salman Khan in a still from the video
Ek Villain Returns will star John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)
Raveena Tandon shared the video on the occasion of International Forest Day.
Gauri Khan with son AbRam; he covered his face.
Arjun Kapoor posted fresh pictures on Instagram.
Shraddha Kapoor is holidaying in Maldives.
Fardeen Khan recently lost 18 kilos. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone stuns in new Instagram picture.
Natasa Stankovic with son Agastya.
Priyanka Chopra opened up about missing her father in her chat with Oprah.
Alia Bhatt in a screengrab from her friend's wedding video.
