Mumtaz insists on lifting ban on Pakistani artistes: ‘Unhe bhi mauka milna chahiye’

Mumtaz had visited Pakistan along with her sister Mallika a few days ago. The veteran actor posted several pictures and reels with Pakistani actors and classical singers on her Instagram handle. In a recent interview with Zoom, she spoke about the hospitality of Pakistani artistes in the neighbouring country. She also stressed on the need for lifting ban on Pakistani singers and actors. (Also read: Mumtaz's Pakistan diaries: Actor meets Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and others. See pics) Mumtaz recently spoke about lifting embargo on Pakistani artists.

Mumtaz backs lifting embargo on Pakistani artists

Mumtaz shared how Fawad Khan reserved an entire restaurant for her. She also recalled that despite of being unwell, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sang a song for her. The actor had shared a picture with renowned classical singer Ghulam Ali from her recent Pakistan tour. Mumtaz said that she felt very special during her visit, “Woh log hum logon se bilkul alag nahin hain (They are no different from us). Everywhere that I went, people came forward to shower me and my sister with love and gifts. Ek kalakaar isse zyada aur kya chahta hai (What more can an artist ask for)? They knew all my films, all my songs.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

'They should be allowed to come and work here. They are talented. I agree we have no dearth of talent in the Mumbai film industry. Lekin unhe bhi mauka milna chahiye (But they should also get work opportunities in Bollywood)."

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

About Mumtaz

Mumtaz acted in many popular Hindi films of 60s and 70s. She made her acting debut at the age of 11 with Sone Ki Chidiya. She has also worked in popular movies like Rajesh Khanna starrer Do Raaste, Dev Anand's Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Feroz Khan's Apradh. Mumtaz's daughter Natasha Madhwani is married to Feroz's son Fardeen Khan.