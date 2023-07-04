Mumtaz says Mehmood urged Dilip Kumar to work with her: 'He said there is this new girl, you must work with her'

Mumtaz has revealed that Mehmood took her reels to Dilip Kumar and urged him to work with her in their first film together - Ram Aur Shyam. Mumtaz and Dilip worked together in a few films after Ram Aur Shyam. These included Ram Tere Kitna Naam and Sadhu Aur Shaitaan. (Also read: Mumtaz reveals she takes fillers when ‘too thin’ but never botox) Mumtaz and Dilip Kumar in a still from Ram Aur Shyam.

Mehmood showed Mumtaz's reels to Dilip Kumar

Mumtaz met Mehmood's brother and recalled how the late comic actor helped her in her career. In the video that she shared on her Instagram page, Mumtaz said, "I just want to say that Mehmood ji had a big hand in my success. Had he not recommended my name to Yusuf saab...Dilip Kumar ...He took my reels to the star and showed them to him. He said, 'there is this new girl and you must work with her..you have a double role in the film..'. So, Dilip Kumar was like 'She is a beautiful, nice and tall girl. Theek hai, mai kaam kar lunga (Fine, I will work with her)."

Mumtaz credits her success to Mehmood

She added, "Had he not said all this to Dilip Kumar, then it would not have been possible for me...it would not have been in my destiny to work with a person like Dilip Kumar. How many people in this world are ready to do something for anyone, and go out of their way to do so?"

Mumtaz concluded her video with, "I just wanted to tell this to you guys. This is Mehmood's family and it is because of him that I could work with Dilip Kumar."

Mumtaz's career

After making her Bollywood debut at the young age of 11 in 1958 with Sone Ki Chidiya, Mumtaz worked in several films before she was paired with Rajesh Khanna and became a popular actor opposite him in the '70s.

Mumtaz on her comeback

During one of her social media live sessions, Mumtaz responded to a query on her comeback to films. “Bollywood? I do not know. I am not sure if I will get the kind of role that really touches my heart and it will be nice and people will appreciate it. (Laughing) First, I will have to take my husband's permission. He will say ‘okay, you can do one’. Then maybe I will. Otherwise no.”

