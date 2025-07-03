Mumtaz says she doesn't want to hurt Shammi Kapoor's wife by talking about him: 'She feels bad'

Actor Mumtaz ruled the silver screen with her memorable performances and her magnetic on-screen chemistry with legendary actors like Shammi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna. In many of her interviews, Mumtaz has talked about her co-stars and shared heartfelt, unheard moments with them. However, in a recent interview with Times of India, Mumtaz revealed how people are ‘hurt’ because of her statements, including Shammi’s wife. Mumtaz reveals reaction of Shammi Kapoor's wife to her talking about him.

Mumtaz on hurting people with her statements

Mumtaz revealed that her candid confessions led her into some tangled situations and said, “Everybody keeps asking me the same old things. And my sister got a few calls. People complained to my sister. They say, ‘Mumtaz shouldn’t answer those questions’. But how many times should I say no comments? People want to ask me everything. My sister told me, ‘You are hurting industry people’. I don’t want to hurt anyone; they are my family.”

Mumtaz says Shammi Kapoor's wife doesn't like her talking about him

She revealed that Shammi’s wife feels bad that she keeps talking about him and added, “People whom I have spoken about, now their kids have grown up, and they don’t like it when I speak the truth. I don’t regret it. But it does get monotonous. Everybody just wants to ask me about Rajesh Khanna and Shammi Kapoor. It is so monotonous. His (Shammi’s) wife feels bad, ‘Why is she talking about my husband.’ So, I don’t want to hurt anyone.”

Shammi married actor Geeta Bali in 1955. However, she died from smallpox in 1965. After Geeta Bali's death, Shammi married Neila Devi in 1969, and she stayed with him until his death in 2011.

What Mumtaz said about Shammi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna

In her recent interview with Radio Nasha, Mumtaz had talked about her unrequited love for Shammi and reminisced about their last meeting at the star’s party. She even expressed a hope to meet him in another lifetime. She said, “I didn’t say much to him. I sat beside him for a while and told him to take care of himself. It was very sad to see him dying. Agar kehte hain agle janam mein milte hain toh milenge (If it’s said people meet in another life, then perhaps we will). If it’s true, I don’t know. But he was a wonderful person. He was a little fussy, but such a handsome man. If he had wanted, he could have had many women, but he was very choosy. I think he was incredibly good-looking.”

She also talked about how Rajesh Khanna’s female fans used to feel jealous of her because of how close the superstar was to her. She also cited their special bond with each other and their 15 hits together as a reason for people thinking they had an affair. For the unversed, Mumtaz and Rajesh have wooed the audience with their chemistry in films like Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam, Roti, Dushman, and Sachaa Jhutha.