Mumtaz reveals people thought she had an affair with Rajesh Khanna: ‘He used to hit on my hips, touch his nose to mine’

Rumours of actors dating their co-stars while working on films are nothing new in the entertainment world. One such speculation that gained traction in the past involved Bollywood’s iconic on-screen pair, Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. In a candid interview with Radio Nasha, Mumtaz opened up about why people assumed she had an affair with the superstar and reflected on the special bond they shared. (Also Read: Mumtaz will make a Bollywood comeback under one condition: ‘Buddhi ka role to karne wali nahi hoon’) Mumtaz revealed people thought she and Rajesh Khanna had an affair.

Mumtaz talks about her first meeting with Rajesh Khanna

Recalling her first meeting with Rajesh, Mumtaz said, “I didn’t know him that time. I met him first time when I got to know that there is a hero Rajesh Khanna with whom I had to work. I said first ask him if he wants to work with me. That’s how I got my first picture with him, Do Raaste. He has been very kind to me, we were very good friends.”

Mumtaz on rumours of affair with Rajesh Khanna

She further spoke about her connection with Rajesh and revealed why many believed they were in a relationship. She said, “When you do 15 films with a hero, then you develop a timing with each other. Kaka sirf mere saath hi aisa karta the (He used to do these things only with me). Sometimes he used to put something on my face, hit on my hips or touch his nose to mine during a song. So people thought, ‘Dekh dekh chakkar chal raha hai, dekho kitne nazdeek hai. Jaisa Kaka ke saath Mumtaz chipakti hai naa vaisa kisiko bhi nahi chipakti. Kuch chakkar hai (There is something going on between them. The way she gets close with Kaka, she doesn't do it with any other hero).’ All our films were hit, that’s why they used to say ‘they are having an affair’.”

When asked if Rajesh Khanna was possessive about her, Mumtaz stated that every man is possessive about their favourite woman and added that every hero used to be possessive about a beautiful and their favourite heroine.

For the unversed, Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz were one of the most beloved on-screen pairs in Hindi cinema during the 1970s. Their chemistry led to numerous box-office successes and unforgettable performances in films like Do Raaste, Bandhan, Sachaa Jhutha, Dushmun, Aap Ki Kasam, and Roti, among others.