Moushumi Chatterjee compares ‘spoilt brat’ Rajesh Khanna to Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Kaka needed pampering’

Moushumi calls Rajesh Khanna spoilt brat

Moushumi recalled witnessing Rajesh's stardom and said, "He was a spoilt brat. He was a star, he had that stardom which neither Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar nor Dev Anand had seen. Maybe for a short term, but I had witnessed it. Maintaining a mental balance is very difficult when you're such a big celebrity and you know you'll turn sand to gold when you touch it. So tantrum comes out."

Moushumi Chatterjee on difference between Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna

Moushumi then went on to state the difference between Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, stating that Big B managed to keep his head in control after achieving success, unlike Rajesh. "Bolte hai naa ek unpadh gunda aur padhe likhe gunda mein bohot farak hota hai. Unke gesture, behaviour, choice of words. I have never seen Amitabh with chamchas. Never seen anybody around him. But I used to see it with Rajesh. Kaka needed that attention, pampering. So, he played his life role the way he wanted. It's really sad that he just fell hard after seeing that high."

About Moushumi Chatterjee

Moushumi was one of the highest-paid actors in the 70s. Her collaborations with Rajesh Khanna and Big B are still loved by audiences. She started her journey as a child actor and carved a niche for herself with memorable performances in films like Manzil, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, and Benaam. She was most recently seen in the Bengali film Aarii, which explores the sacrifices and emotional bonds between a widowed mother and her caregiver son. The film also stars Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan in key roles.