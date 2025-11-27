Mumtaz says she wasn't allowed to meet Dharmendra in hospital: ‘He was on ventilator’

Veteran actor Mumtaz is still grieving Dharmendra’s death and is upset that she wasn’t allowed to meet him while he was hospitalised. She revealed that he had been put on a ventilator, and no visitors were permitted at the time. Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24.

Mumtaz on not meeting Dharmendra in hospital

During an interview with ETimes, Mumtaz shared that she last met Dharmendra in 2021 at his residence. She also shared that she had attempted to visit Dharmendra during his hospitalisation but was not permitted to meet him.

“I went to see him at the hospital, but the staff told me he was on the ventilator and no one was allowed to meet him. I sat there for 30 minutes hoping I might still get to see him… but I couldn’t. I left without meeting him,” Mumtaz said.

Talking about Hema Malini, she added, “I feel sorry for his family, and for Hema ji. She was always devoted to him. She must be feeling this loss very deeply. She was truly in love with him.”

Dharmendra and Mumtaz collaborated on several memorable films throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Their collaborations included Kaajal (1965), the acclaimed drama Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), and the romantic thriller Mere Humdam Mere Dost (1968). In 1973, they reunited for Jheel Ke Us Paar and the popular entertainer Loafer, which went on to become one of their most recognised pairings.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Hema Malini took to social media to pen an emotional note talking about the death of Dharmendra publicly for the first time. She wrote, “ Dharam ji… He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.”

“As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever. My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments,” she added.

Dharmendra dies at 89

Veteran actor Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24, days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. The actor was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on Monday in the presence of his family members and colleagues from the film industry. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Salim Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted arriving at the crematorium to pay their last respects.