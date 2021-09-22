My first award brought excitement manifold: Aditya Seal

Actor Aditya Seal feels awards and recognition do provide a big morale boost to a person working in any capacity. “Being acknowledged and rewarded for one’s effort adds to further accomplishments and contributions. When I was informed about winning the Most Promising Actor award at the sixth edition of Dehradun International Film Festival, I was overwhelmed and thrilled all at the same time. As it was my first award, the excitement was manifold,” says the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actor during his Dehradun visit.

Seal is happily going with the flow and says he prefers not to plan much. “I am saying yes to any project that is to my liking at the moment. As things are falling into place pretty well, so why plan and disturb the flow. The recent award proves that somewhere I am on the right track and people find something promising in my work.”

Seal received the recent award from the chief minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, and was happy to be back in Uttarakhand after SOTY 2 days. “For the film shoot, it was an extended stay but this was a short visit and I didn’t have time to explore this beautiful state to the fullest. I share a pleasant bond with this place especially since my father produced a couple of Garhwali movies when I was a kid.”

Talking about the response his recent work on OTT has garnered, Seal adds, “At the end of the day it’s solely the hard work of each and every one that has paid off. Such projects are always a complete team effort and you as an artiste get compelled to give your best shot and add those finer nuances to the portrayal. Though I didn’t research much and stuck to whatever I had learnt in history about the subject as a child, if Empire lands in the second season I will definitely like to be better armed and equipped about the character of emperor Humayun.”

Currently Seal is gearing up for his next Rocket Gang with choreographer-director Bosco Martis.