Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment files complaint over alleged extortion threats, reaffirms support for honest critics

In a move aimed at protecting creative integrity, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), has taken legal action against individuals allegedly attempting to extort money and malign their films, directors, and lead actors. Sajid Nadidwala's NGE has taken legal steps against individuals attempting to extort money and threaten their films, asserting that their actions target malicious practices, not genuine reviewers.

In an official statement posted on its social media account on Monday, NGE revealed that it had received credible evidence, including call recordings, indicating that certain individuals had allegedly been demanding payment in exchange for not posting negative content online. The company stated that these threats were not rooted in legitimate criticism but were clearly coercive in nature.

“We recently came across evidence — including call recordings — indicating that a few individuals were demanding money and threatening to malign the reputation of our films, directors, and lead actors if their demands were not met. We believe such behaviour warrants investigation by the appropriate authorities,” the statement read.

As a result, the production house has referred the matter to investigative agencies for lawful action. While firm in their stance against malicious behaviour, NGE emphasised that their actions are not targeted at genuine reviewers or independent voices within the film community.

“We wish to emphasise that these actions are directed solely at those engaging in such malicious practices and not at any genuine, independent reviewers or YouTubers. We value honest work and wholeheartedly welcome their contributions to the healthy progress of the film industry.”

Highlighting their longstanding commitment to the Indian film industry, NGE also reiterated their support for free speech and open dialogue: “We are firm supporters of the freedom of speech and expression as enshrined in the Constitution of India. We have never objected — and will never object — to fair criticism or reviews of our films. On the contrary, we believe that constructive criticism is essential for helping filmmakers grow and for fostering the healthy development of the industry.”

Nadiadwala's latest projects

In 2025, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has rolled out a long lineup of films across genres. Currently running is Baaghi 4, an action thriller starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, directed by A. Harsha.

They also had the comedy franchise Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh. They also produced Salman Khan's Sikandar, an action drama directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Rashmika Mandanna.

The next in line is O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, which brings together Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Nana Patekar in an action-drama which will release on Valentine's Day next year.