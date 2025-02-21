Nargis Fakhri marries boyfriend Tony Beig? Inside pictures from the ceremony surface online

Actor Nargis Fakhri has reportedly taken the plunge and tied the knot with her long-time partner and US-based entrepreneur Tony Beig. Although Nargis has not officially confirmed the news, photos from the celebration have surfaced on social media. Also read: Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed thinking why people care about her dating life: 'It feels like we're almost naked' Nargis and Tony have been in a romantic relationship for approximately three years.

Nargis gets married?

Several photos were posted on Reddit by BollyBlindsNGossip giving a glimpse into Nargis and Tony's wedding celebrations. There is a picture of a multi-tiered wedding cake. The cake is elegantly decorated with the words "Happy Marriage" alongside the couple's initials. Another image shows a placard with “NF and TB” initials.

The wedding cake.

According to Times of India, the wedding took place last weekend, and the newlyweds are currently basking in the bliss of their honeymoon in picturesque Switzerland. It is believed that the intimate wedding ceremony was held at an opulent hotel in California and was a low-key affair.

“Both Nargis and Tony ensured that nobody clicked pictures of the two from the wedding. It was an extremely private function with only family members and close friends,” said a source.

Nargis has been treating her Instagram followers to a slew of picturesque photos from her Swiss getaway, subtly hinting at her romantic escapade. Moreover, she has also been re-sharing stories posted by Tony, confirming that the couple is, in fact, together and enjoying quality time in the scenic Swiss landscapes.

Nargis enjoying her break.

One of the photos posted by Nargis offers a glimpse of her wedding ring, as she relaxes in a pool with her husband Tony.

About the couple

Nargis and Tony have been in a romantic relationship for approximately three years. It is believed that she began seeing Kashmir-born Tony Beig, who also happens to be the MD of a conglomerate, towards the end of 2021. The couple recently took a trip to Dubai. Tony also shared photos on his Instagram handle, where Nargis was also seen in it.

The couple welcomed New Year 2024 in Dubai, where Nargis’ ex-boyfriend Uday Chopra was also a part of their celebrations. The party was reportedly hosted by Tony. Nargis is yet to publicly address the speculation surrounding her wedding. She will next be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 and Housefull 5.