Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in 'Ul Jalool Ishq'

PTI |
Jan 03, 2024 10:56 AM IST

Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in 'Ul Jalool Ishq'

It will be directed by Vibhu Puri, known for 2015 film "Hawaizaada". The upcoming film also marks the return of lyricist-music composer duo Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj, who will score the soundtrack of the movie.

"Ul Jalool Ishq" marks Malhotra's third production after "Bun Tikki" and "Train From Chhapraula" under the banner Stage 5 Production.

Malhotra made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Bewakoofiyaan, Nadan galtiyan, badi bhool hai ishq, Sach Poochiye toh mere huzoor ul jalool hai ishq! I am so happy to announce our @stage5production 3rd film production.

"A beautiful film UL JALOOL ISHQ written and directed by @vibhupuri, shooting of the film starts 9th January with this supremely talented cast @naseeruddin49 @itsVijayVarma @fatimasanashaikh @mrfilmistaani," the designer-producer wrote.

Malhotra also gave a shout-out to Gulzar and Bhardwaj, who have collaborated on several films including "Maqbool", "Omkara", "Haider" and "Ishqiya".

"An honour to work with @gulzar.official for his poetic lyrics and @vishalrbhardwaj for his timeless melodies, produced by @malhotra_dinesh @stage5production," he added in his post.

Malhotra announced the launch of his production house in September 2023.

The first project under Stage 5 Production is Tisca Chopra's "Train From Chhapraula", starring Radhika Apte and Divyenndu. The second film "Bun Tikki", directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, stars Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Abhay Deol.  

